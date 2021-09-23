 Skip to main content
K9 Frisbee league launched in Wisconsin Dells
K9 Frisbee league launched in Wisconsin Dells

A new club in Wisconsin Dells involves a team of humans and their four legged friends in a sport called K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League.

It’s a worldwide league, said Guy Macina, who is the captain of the Dells Disc Dogs and a Wisconsin Dells resident. Each season lasts five weeks with the fall season starting Sept. 29. Participants have 60 seconds to throw a Frisbee as far as possible within a marked area for their dog to catch. Points are awarded when the dog catches the Frisbee in its mouth. The dog runs back to their owner after catching or dropping the Frisbee and the process repeats until time runs out. More information is available at www.tossandfetch.com/league-rules/.

Butch catches frisbee

Butch, a border collie dog, catches a frisbee in the air during a practice round of K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch Sept. 15 hosted by the Dells Disc Dogs at Fawn Creek Winery's overflow parking area on 13th Ave.

For this Fall, teams have a 90 second limit to rack up as many points as possible. A team consists of a dog and a handler.

“It’s more fun because you get more points,” Macina said of the new 90 second rule. “Even when your dog drops (the Frisbee) you can still make up for it.”

A club is a team of eight, Macina said. The Dells club started this summer. Macina said the league is in need of people to play for the fall season to make club status and qualify for the world championships at the end of the season. With the loss of people due to work schedules, the club risks being demoted to a squad and wouldn’t be able to qualify for the world championships due to the amount of people, he said.

“We want to get back up to club status,” he said.

Guy and Petey

Dells Disc Dogs Captain Guy Macina plays a round of K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch with his dog, Petey, a border collie, Sept. 15 during practice at the Fawn Creek Winery's overflow parking area.

Cost is $15 per season per team. An additional dog is $10. Macina said any age and any size dog can join and can be taught the rules. While it’s a competitive sport, it’s also a low stress atmosphere for families to get outside and have fun.

“There’s a lot of dog sports that are stressful and people get all worked up,” Macina said. “This is just fun, you and your dog.”

Practice is once a week as a team and game night is Wednesdays at 5 p.m. at Fawn Creek Winery at in its oversized parking lot next to the winery’s vineyards at 3619 13th Ave. Wisconsin Dells.

Pam and Butch

Dells Disc Dogs Co-Captain Pam Macina plays a round of K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch with her dog Butch, a border collie, during a practice held Sept. 15 at Fawn Creek Winery's overflow parking area.

“It’s just fun to come out and throw Frisbee,” Macina said. “It’s like playing with your dog at the park.”

Wisconsin Dells resident Justin Ferreira participated in the club’s K9 frisbee summer league and said he enjoyed being a part of it with his dog, two-year-old Penny, and his family.

“I’ve always wanted a dog to play catch and Frisbee with,” Ferreira said. “They are very laid back and you know just want to have a good time.”

Those looking for more information on the Dells Discs Dogs can visit its Facebook page or call co-captain Pam Macina at 608-434-2523.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

