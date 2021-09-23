K9 Frisbee league launched in Wisconsin Dells

A new club in Wisconsin Dells involves a team of humans and their four legged friends in a sport called K9 Frisbee Toss and Fetch League.

It’s a worldwide league, said Guy Macina, who is the captain of the Dells Disc Dogs and a Wisconsin Dells resident. Each season lasts five weeks with the fall season starting Sept. 29. Participants have 60 seconds to throw a Frisbee as far as possible within a marked area for their dog to catch. Points are awarded when the dog catches the Frisbee in its mouth. The dog runs back to their owner after catching or dropping the Frisbee and the process repeats until time runs out. More information is available at www.tossandfetch.com/league-rules/.

For this Fall, teams have a 90 second limit to rack up as many points as possible. A team consists of a dog and a handler.

“It’s more fun because you get more points,” Macina said of the new 90 second rule. “Even when your dog drops (the Frisbee) you can still make up for it.”