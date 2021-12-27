Kalahari opens Redd's Piano Bar next to steakhouse

Visitors and guests at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells have an upscale spot to relax in following dinner.
Redd's Piano Bar, which has been in construction since September, opened on Dec. 17 and had its grand opening on Dec. 22. The bar, which is built adjacent to Double Cut Steakhouse, features a small stage with a piano, a stool seating area in the middle, booths opposite the stage and a large bench with tables opposite the bar, was inspired by the success of the same bar at Kalahari Resorts Texas in Round Rock, Texas.
Redd's Piano Bar has been part of the Texas location since the resort opened last year.
"A few things have come together," said Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Wisconsin Dells general manager John Chastan. "Double Cut has been there for eight years now. We have Redd's Piano at one of our other properties that opened in November of '20 in Texas. The reason for the fit is we'll get to have some live entertainment every night."
The live entertainment aspect was a big influencer of the decision to open Redd's. Chastan said that having that on site instead of guests having to go off-property is a nice addition to the mix of everything already available at the resort. Entertainers will largely be local and travelling artists.
Adding Redd's was a renovation cost of between $1.5 and $2 million. Double Cut was closed Sept. 3 to complete the project, as the steakhouse bar needed to be made smaller to make room for Redd's. Redd's also took the place of a fireplace lounge that the steakhouse initially had. The back dining area of Double Cut remained the same.
"The space is the same footprint, but we basically replaced the Double Cut lounge with the Redd's Bar in that space," said Chastan. "Everything was gutted down to the floors and started over except for the dining room area in the back."
Redd's will also have a food menu for customers and people who eat at Double Cut will have a guaranteed table in the new bar.
The remodeled Double Cut reopened Dec. 17 and had its grand reopening celebration the same night as the Redd's grand opening.