Kalahari opens Redd's Piano Bar next to steakhouse

Visitors and guests at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions in Wisconsin Dells have an upscale spot to relax in following dinner.

Redd's Piano Bar, which has been in construction since September, opened on Dec. 17 and had its grand opening on Dec. 22. The bar, which is built adjacent to Double Cut Steakhouse, features a small stage with a piano, a stool seating area in the middle, booths opposite the stage and a large bench with tables opposite the bar, was inspired by the success of the same bar at Kalahari Resorts Texas in Round Rock, Texas.

Redd's Piano Bar has been part of the Texas location since the resort opened last year.

"A few things have come together," said Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Wisconsin Dells general manager John Chastan. "Double Cut has been there for eight years now. We have Redd's Piano at one of our other properties that opened in November of '20 in Texas. The reason for the fit is we'll get to have some live entertainment every night."