For the second year running, Kalahari Resorts and Conventions is set to show off a float at the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade in New York.
Dubbed the Kalahari Splashin’ Safari, the float is designed to evoke images of Africa in downtown NYC. According to Kalahari spokeswoman Mary Jessen, the float uses the iconic image of an African elephant to establish the scene.
“The Kalahari Splashin Safari float celebrates community, fun and connection with the earth by taking viewers on a journey to Africa,” Jessen said. “At the centerpiece of the design is an animated 12-foot wide head of an African elephant with its iconic ears converging with other animals at the watering hole.”
Jessen said it won’t be a photorealistic elephant, it’s presented instead in a more abstract, technicolor style. It’ll be surrounded by lions, hippos, giraffes and other African fauna, along with artistic pieces inspired by pan-African culture. The elephant head itself will be operated by a series of puppeteers to make it sway and wave to the crowds.
All of the wildlife and artistic inclusions will be gathered around a river, which, according to Jessen, will be festooned with 120 pounds of glitter to make it sparkle for the camera.
“The animals and trees on the float merge into a stylized landscape that showcases the marvel and majesty of the African continent and its human companions who together enjoy a relaxing and fun day at the lazy river,” Jessen said.
The parade airs at at 9 a.m. on NBC on Thanksgiving Day.
