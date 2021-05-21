Karl Kindschi named as next Portage municipal judge

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dodd put together a panel to discuss the municipal judge position because it was important to get a variety of opinions on who should be the next municipal judge regardless of experience.

Kindschi said there are many unknowns in this position and admitted he has no experience in the court.

A lack of experience is not unheard of in Wisconsin municipal courts. State statutes say the municipality decides on the qualifications. For the city of Portage municipal court judge, the only requirement is being an adult resident of either Portage or Endeavor.

Kindschi laid out three goals he has for his term on the bench. The first is to maintain justice and the rule of law, the second is to respect the ordinances the village of Endeavor and the city of Portage have established and the third is to respect the defendants in the municipal court.

The municipal judge seat will be on the ballot again next year and Kindschi is not sure if he will run in that race.

“I will be waiting to see about running for election,” Kindschi said. “I am committed to finishing Judge Pulsfus’ term, that is my goal at this point and we’ll see about next year.”