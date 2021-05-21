Karl Kindschi named as next Portage municipal judge

Karl Kindschi will serve as the next municipal judge for the city of Portage. He intends to respect the law and city ordinances as well as the defendants.
Kindschi will take over for Judge Daniel Pulsfus, who has sat on the bench for 13 years but is retiring in June.
“I am humbled and honored to be able to serve the last year of Judge Pulsfus’ term,” Kindschi said. “I’ve known him for around 30 years and have a great amount of respect for him.”
Pulsfus announced his resignation March 25 and his last day will be June 4. Since accepting the position, Kindschi has done a lot of training to prepare for when he starts his term on June 5.
“It has been non-stop. There’s studying and classes every day,” Kindschi said. “There’s a lot more to this than I originally thought, including the official orientation training.”
Kindschi said Portage Mayor Rick Dodd approached him about the position. He then had a short virtual interview over Zoom with members of the common council to answer their questions and for the council to answer some of Kindschi’s questions.
Dodd said he reached out to seven or eight different candidates and the response was "interesting, but no thanks." Kindschi was one of three candidates that were called back for an interview.
Dodd put together a panel to discuss the municipal judge position because it was important to get a variety of opinions on who should be the next municipal judge regardless of experience.
Kindschi said there are many unknowns in this position and admitted he has no experience in the court.
A lack of experience is not unheard of in Wisconsin municipal courts. State statutes say the municipality decides on the qualifications. For the city of Portage municipal court judge, the only requirement is being an adult resident of either Portage or Endeavor.
Kindschi laid out three goals he has for his term on the bench. The first is to maintain justice and the rule of law, the second is to respect the ordinances the village of Endeavor and the city of Portage have established and the third is to respect the defendants in the municipal court.
The municipal judge seat will be on the ballot again next year and Kindschi is not sure if he will run in that race.
“I will be waiting to see about running for election,” Kindschi said. “I am committed to finishing Judge Pulsfus’ term, that is my goal at this point and we’ll see about next year.”
The Portage municipal judge has jurisdiction over traffic and city ordinance violations in the city of Portage and the village of Endeavor. The court was established in April 2008 and in 2014 Endeavor joined the court.
Kindschi worked for almost 30 years as an investment and insurance broker. Towards the end of his career he was working with 401k plans with large clients and worked with a number of other businesses.
He served in the Navy for over four years and spent time on a destroyer and at the Pentagon. Kindschi also is the current president of the Portage Library Board of Trustees and was a crossing guard for Portage School District.