Keep safety in mind when ice fishing this season in Columbia County area

Ice fishing season is here and next weekend everyone will have the opportunity to fish on Silver Lake for free. Beginners are welcome.
Portage FFA and Portage Ice Fishing Team have teamed up to hold a free event Jan. 15 with prizes available for largest fish and anglers could win gift cards. There is enough ice on Silver Lake for ice fishing as it has gotten colder.
Before heading out on the ice anglers need to check the ice because ice can vary across areas.
“No ice is safe ice,” Matt Meenen said. “People should take a spud bar with them to check the ice because there is no such thing as 100% safe ice.”
Meenen works at Portage bait shop Tackle It, 2830 New Pinery Road, and said a spud bar is a long metal rod that can test ice thickness. He added most reports are showing 8 to 8 inches of ice on area lakes.
“There’s ice out there, but catching fish has been super slow,” Meenen said. “The weather hasn’t been great for fishing, but people have been catching good fish.”
Most people shopping and getting gear at Tackle It have told Meenen they are heading north. Anglers have been going to Silver Lake locally, heading to Montello to Buffalo Lake and trekking further north to Castle Rock Lake in Adams and Juneau counties.
Joshua Capodarco is one of the advisors for the Portage FFA Chapter, he is also an agriculture teacher. He said all people need to bring is a good attitude and warm clothes.
“Anyone can bring their own fishing equipment, however, if they don’t, we have supplies to provide,” Capodarco said.
Members of the Portage Ice Fishing Team will be on the Silver Lake Jan. 15 to assist anglers of any skill level. If you are a beginner, the ice fishing team will provide instruction.
The Portage Ice Fishing team is a club of 62 members run through Portage High School and is funded with community donations, Capodarco said.
Portage FFA will serve hot cocoa and snacks in the Silver Lake Beach parking lot. The event is free and next weekend is a free fishing weekend though the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, so a fishing license is not needed.
Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke is an ice fisherman and said the first thing people going out on the ice should do is use common sense.
“That includes letting people know where you’re going and give them a contact number to contact you,” Klafke said. “Going out with a buddy as a team is also helpful. If you go out alone and something happens nobody knows. But if you do go out alone, be careful and continue checking the ice periodically because the thickness can vary.”
The DNR website also has a number of safety tips for ice fishing throughout the season.
- Dress warmly in layers.
- Don't go alone. Head out with friends or family. Take a cell phone if available, and make sure someone knows where you are and when you are expected to return.
- Know before you go. Don't travel in areas you are not familiar and don't travel at night or during reduced visibility.
- Avoid inlets, outlets or narrow that may have current that can thin the ice.
- Look for clear ice, which is generally stronger than ice with snow on it or bubbles in it.
- Carry some basic safety gear: ice claws or picks, a cellphone in a waterproof bag or case, a life jacket and length of rope.