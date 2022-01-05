Keep safety in mind when ice fishing this season in Columbia County area

“There’s ice out there, but catching fish has been super slow,” Meenen said. “The weather hasn’t been great for fishing, but people have been catching good fish.”

Most people shopping and getting gear at Tackle It have told Meenen they are heading north. Anglers have been going to Silver Lake locally, heading to Montello to Buffalo Lake and trekking further north to Castle Rock Lake in Adams and Juneau counties.

Joshua Capodarco is one of the advisors for the Portage FFA Chapter, he is also an agriculture teacher. He said all people need to bring is a good attitude and warm clothes.

“Anyone can bring their own fishing equipment, however, if they don’t, we have supplies to provide,” Capodarco said.

Members of the Portage Ice Fishing Team will be on the Silver Lake Jan. 15 to assist anglers of any skill level. If you are a beginner, the ice fishing team will provide instruction.

The Portage Ice Fishing team is a club of 62 members run through Portage High School and is funded with community donations, Capodarco said.