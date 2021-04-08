Kekoskee boundary case argued before state Supreme Court

A long-running case in Dodge County made its way to the Wisconsin Supreme Court Thursday.

Lawyers for the village of Kekoskee, the state Department of Administration and the city of Mayville appeared virtually before the state Supreme Court justices for oral arguments. The case stems from the Department of Administration's 2018 approval of an agreement to attach the village of Kekoskee and the unincorporated town of Williamstown to form a larger Kekoskee that surrounds the city of Mayville, which has operated ever since.

Mayville sued, with concerns over its ability to annex land and grow, and the case has gone through Dodge County Circuit Court and the state appeals court, both of which ruled in Mayville's favor. The appeals court determined last fall that Mayville should have been considered a party to the plan over provisions for a "detachment area" that would allow agreements for Kekoskee land to become part of Mayville and receive more services.

Kekoskee attorney Matt Parmentier said the plan originally came up as a way to save Kekoskee from having no governing body. He argued that the appeals court was wrong under state law when it decided that Mayville had to be a party to the plan. He also argued that Mayville does not have standing to bring the case. Claw Kawski, attorney for the state, echoed Kekoskee.