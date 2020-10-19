Kekoskee case filed with Wisconsin Supreme Court

A long-standing case out of Dodge County could go before the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

In 2018, the state Department of Administration approved a plan to fold the rural town of Williamstown into the village of Kekoskee, creating what has been operating as the larger village of Keskoskee, surrounding the city of Mayville. The city of Mayville sued with concerns about how the plan would affect its growth, and the state Court of Appeals ruled in its favor in September.

The court found that Mayville should have been included as a party in the plan because it would change the city's boundaries. The court pointed to a "growth area" concept in the plan that would allow property owners to more easily detach their land into the city.

The Department of Administration and the village filed petitions for Supreme Court review last week.

The department's petition argues that it correctly approved the plan to eliminate the boundary between Kekoskee and Mayville and that the city does not have standing in the case. It says the appeals court's reasoning was incorrect when finding that the plan would change Mayville's boundaries. The department also argues that the case presents new questions about the law with statewide impact, so the Supreme Court should address it.