Firefighters stopped a kitchen fire in Kekoskee from spreading further Wednesday evening.
Multiple fire departments responded to the Gutjahr property at W3118 Slag Road in the village of Kekoskee at 6:44 p.m., Wednesday. Don Hilgendorf of the Kekoskee Fire Department said it was a grease fire on the stove.
The fire traveled up the wall but firefighters were able to knock it down right away.
"It was a good situation," Hilgendorf said. "It could have been a lot worse."
The property has a Mayville address and is located between the city of Mayville and downtown Kekoskee.
Kekoskee Fire, Knowles Fire, Theresa Fire, Mayville Fire, Waupun Fire, Lomira Fire, Horicon Fire, Mayville EMS and Horicon EMS all responded to the scene, said Kekoskee Fire Chief Rich Gerth.
