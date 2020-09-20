 Skip to main content
Kekoskee to appeal Mayville court decision to state Supreme Court
Kekoskee to appeal Mayville court decision to state Supreme Court

BDCFILE Kekoskee sign (copy) (copy)

A panel of judges on the Wisconsin Court of Appeals ruled in Mayville's favor in the case over the village of Kekoskee.

 Daily Citizen file photo

The village of Kekoskee will appeal a recent court decision that was not in its favor.

After years in the making, the tiny village of Kekoskee and the old town of Williamstown folded into each other to create a new, larger village of Kekoskee that surrounds the city of Mayville and eliminate Williamstown. The state Department of Administration approved the move in 2018, and the new village has been operating ever since over objections from Mayville.

Mayville officials opposed the boundary changes and sued in Dodge County Circuit Court, where a judge found in Mayville's favor. The city of Mayville is concerned about the the boundary changes affect its ability to annex land and grow. The judge found the department's approval did not follow state law. Kekoskee and the state appealed to the state appeals court.

The appeals court also found in Mayville's favor earlier this month, deciding that Mayville had the right to be an involved party in the creation of the boundary change plan because an element of the plan counted as a change of Mayville's boundaries. The appeals court sent the case back to the circuit court, to be sent back to the Department of Administration, for further review under its opinion.

Kekoskee Village Clerk Mary Dessereau confirmed that the village board unanimously voted to appeal the case to the state Supreme Court Sept. 8.

The case may not be resolved for years to come.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

