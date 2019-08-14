{{featured_button_text}}

Kennedy Ferron is this year’s Fairest of the Fair.

Ferron, of Beaver Dam, was crowned at the Fairgrounds on Wednesday. She will take over from last year’s fairest, Haley Justmann. As the newest fair royalty, Ferron will represent the Dodge County Fair Association and travel the state to promote Wisconsin’s fairs, industries and culture.

“It’s really been an incredible experience. It’s been a lot more fun than I expected,” she said. “I didn’t really know what is was going to be going into it. I got to meet some really great girls along the way. I’ve been exposed to a lot of new things I normally wouldn’t have been.”

Ferron’s first move as the new fairest would be to grab a corn dog, a tradition. She would then announce the night’s tractor pull.

Ferron will be a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She is majoring in animal science with an emphasis in meat animals and livestock. Her goal is to become a breed association representative or an artificial insemination technician. She would like to continue growing her cattle business with her family.

Also competing for the crown were Kendra Gillett of Fall River and Krista Justman of Mayville. This year’s judges were Sandra Budewitz, Jim Mielke and Linda Chipman.

The 2019 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel was also in attendance. She said that fairs are for everyone: children and newlyweds, veterans, people of different abilities and so on.

“Fairs are for all of us in our own unique ways,” she said. “To celebrate these ways is for the best.”

Justmann said she will never forget the feeling of waiting to see if her name would called to become the Dodge County Fairest.

“There’s been so much I’ve done and it’s just been incredible, from the parades to the breakfasts, there’s no way to just fit that into a few minutes,” she said. “I knew it would fly by, but no one told me quite how fast it was. Being the 2018 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair has been such an honor and brought so much to my life,” whether adventure, people or experiences, she said.

