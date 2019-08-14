Dodge County's new Fairest of the Fair Kennedy Ferron, left, stands with last year's Fairest, Haley Justmann, and 2019's Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel, right, on Wednesday. Kendra Gillett and Krista Justman also competed for the Dodge County crown.
Meghan Buechel, the 2019 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, reveals she is a Packers fan ahead of the Fairest crowning at the Dodge County Fair on Wednesday. Kennedy Ferron was crowned the Fairest for Dodge County this year.
Dodge County's new Fairest of the Fair Kennedy Ferron, left, stands with last year's Fairest, Haley Justmann, and 2019's Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel, right, on Wednesday. Kendra Gillett and Krista Justman also competed for the Dodge County crown.
CHRIS HIGGINS/Daily Citizen
Meghan Buechel, the 2019 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, reveals she is a Packers fan ahead of the Fairest crowning at the Dodge County Fair on Wednesday. Kennedy Ferron was crowned the Fairest for Dodge County this year.
Kennedy Ferron is this year’s Fairest of the Fair.
Ferron, of Beaver Dam, was crowned at the Fairgrounds on Wednesday. She will take over from last year’s fairest, Haley Justmann. As the newest fair royalty, Ferron will represent the Dodge County Fair Association and travel the state to promote Wisconsin’s fairs, industries and culture.
“It’s really been an incredible experience. It’s been a lot more fun than I expected,” she said. “I didn’t really know what is was going to be going into it. I got to meet some really great girls along the way. I’ve been exposed to a lot of new things I normally wouldn’t have been.”
Ferron’s first move as the new fairest would be to grab a corn dog, a tradition. She would then announce the night’s tractor pull.
Ferron will be a junior at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She is majoring in animal science with an emphasis in meat animals and livestock. Her goal is to become a breed association representative or an artificial insemination technician. She would like to continue growing her cattle business with her family.
Also competing for the crown were Kendra Gillett of Fall River and Krista Justman of Mayville. This year’s judges were Sandra Budewitz, Jim Mielke and Linda Chipman.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
The 2019 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel was also in attendance. She said that fairs are for everyone: children and newlyweds, veterans, people of different abilities and so on.
“Fairs are for all of us in our own unique ways,” she said. “To celebrate these ways is for the best.”
Justmann said she will never forget the feeling of waiting to see if her name would called to become the Dodge County Fairest.
“There’s been so much I’ve done and it’s just been incredible, from the parades to the breakfasts, there’s no way to just fit that into a few minutes,” she said. “I knew it would fly by, but no one told me quite how fast it was. Being the 2018 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair has been such an honor and brought so much to my life,” whether adventure, people or experiences, she said.
1 of 39
Dodge County's new Fairest of the Fair Kennedy Ferron, left, stands with last year's Fairest, Haley Justmann, and 2019's Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel, right, on Wednesday. Kendra Gillett and Krista Justman also competed for the Dodge County crown.
Meghan Buechel, the 2019 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, reveals she is a Packers fan ahead of the Fairest crowning at the Dodge County Fair on Wednesday. Kennedy Ferron was crowned the Fairest for Dodge County this year.
Three women are running to be the Fairest of the Fair at the 2019 Dodge County Fair. From left are Haley Justmann, the 2018 winner; Krista Justman of Mayville; Kennedy Ferron of Beaver Dam; and Kendra Gillett of Fall River.
Lana Raffensperger waits as Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Haley Justmann puts canned goods into one of the boxes being filled up at Beaver Dam Ford for the Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540 Christmas Basket Program on Monday.
Haley Justmann of Juneau, right, is crowned 2018 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair on Wednesday evening by 2017 Fairest of the Fair Alicia Burnett. Justmann will represent the Dodge County Fair Association at the fair, parades and other functions for one year.
Four area women are running for the title of 2018 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair. From left are Nicole Wenzel of Mayville, Alexis Lins of Beaver Dam, Brittany Fink of Mayville and Haley Justmann of Juneau.
The 2016 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Anna Boschert, right, places a tiara upon the head of Alicia Burnett. Burnett was chosen from a field of six contestants to become the 2017 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
First place in the 2016 Holstein Futurity, best bred and owned, and best udder of the 2016 Dodge County Futurity: Rynearson Rainy Razzy-Red, owned by Don Rynearson, led by Kate Smith of Smith Crest Holsteins, Watertown. Back row, left to right: Danielle Warmka, Wisconsin Red and White Dairy Cattle Association Princess; Holly, Matt, and Travis Smith; Razzy with Kate Smith; Judge Jeff Brantmeier, Sherwood; and Don Rynearson. Front row, left to right: Kati Kindschuh, Wisconsin Holstein Princess, and Anna Boschert, Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair Rebecca Starkenburg, fourth from left, and 2016 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Anna Boschert, fifth from left, are surrounded by the 2017 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair candidates, from left, Julie Zuehlke, Beaver Dam; Ronna Woock, Burnett; Grace Rowley, Beaver Dam; Alicia Burnett, Beaver Dam; Peyton Litterick, Horicon; and Melody Rex, Horicon.
First place, best bred and owned, and best udder: Rynearson Rainy Razzy-Red, owned by Don Rynearson, led by Kate Smith of Smith Crest Holsteins, Watertown. In the back row, from left, are Danielle Warmka, Wisconsin Red and White Dairy Cattle Association Princess; Holly, Matt, and Travis Smith; Razzy with Kate Smith; Judge Jeff Brantmeier, Sherwood; and Don Rynearson. In the front row, from left, are Kati Kindschuh, Wisconsin Holstein Princess, and Anna Boschert, Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
Four young women competing this year for the title of 2016 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair introduced themselves at the annual Dodge County Fair Banquet. From left are Erin O'Toole, Samantha Laabs, 2015 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Karoline Twardokus, Anna Boschert and Natalie Rennhack.
Karoline Twardokus, 20, Mayville, is crowned this year's Dodge County Fairest of the Fair by Carrie Warmka, the 2014 Fairest of the Fair winner. Twardokus said she is grateful for the opportunity and excited for what the next year holds for her.
Winner, best udder, and best bred and owned of the 2014 Dodge County Holstein Futurity at the 2014 Dodge County Fair was Smith-Crest TW Sid Vixy-ET, owned by Smith-Crest Holsteins, exhibited by Travis Smith. Second place and first junior was Tomlu Guthrie Glee, owned and exhibited by Paul Grulke. From left are 2014 Wisconsin Holstein Princess Kayla Krueger; 2014 Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant Kristen Broege; Tomlu Guthrie Glee; Grulke; Smith-Crest TW Sid Vixy-ET; Smith; judge Brandon Ferry; 2014 Wisconsin Red and White Holstein Princess Carley Krull; and Carrie Warmka, 2014 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
Seated in front are Carrie Warmka, the 2014 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair, and Deanna Schlies, the 2015 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair. In back are the applicants competing for the 2015 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair crown, from left, Allison Schulz, Raelyn Woock and Karoline Twardokus.
Taylor Egnarski, right, the 2013 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair, places a crown on Carrie Warmka, the 2014 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair. The Dodge County Fair Association is seeking candidates for the 2015 Fairest of the Fair contest.
Four women are running for the title of 2014 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair this year. From left are candidates Carrie Warmka, Laura Schoenike, Amber Stangler and Ashley Modaff with 2014 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Kaitlyn Riley.
A look at Dodge County Fairest of the Fair since 2014
1 of 39
Dodge County's new Fairest of the Fair Kennedy Ferron, left, stands with last year's Fairest, Haley Justmann, and 2019's Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Meghan Buechel, right, on Wednesday. Kendra Gillett and Krista Justman also competed for the Dodge County crown.
CHRIS HIGGINS/Daily Citizen
Meghan Buechel, the 2019 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs, reveals she is a Packers fan ahead of the Fairest crowning at the Dodge County Fair on Wednesday. Kennedy Ferron was crowned the Fairest for Dodge County this year.
CHRIS HIGGINS, DAILY CITIZEN
Three women are running to be the Fairest of the Fair at the 2019 Dodge County Fair. From left are Haley Justmann, the 2018 winner; Krista Justman of Mayville; Kennedy Ferron of Beaver Dam; and Kendra Gillett of Fall River.
CHRIS HIGGINS/Daily Citizen
Justmann
Lana Raffensperger waits as Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Haley Justmann puts canned goods into one of the boxes being filled up at Beaver Dam Ford for the Beaver Dam Elks Lodge 1540 Christmas Basket Program on Monday.
Haley Justmann of Juneau, right, is crowned 2018 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair on Wednesday evening by 2017 Fairest of the Fair Alicia Burnett. Justmann will represent the Dodge County Fair Association at the fair, parades and other functions for one year.
KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen
Four area women are running for the title of 2018 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair. From left are Nicole Wenzel of Mayville, Alexis Lins of Beaver Dam, Brittany Fink of Mayville and Haley Justmann of Juneau.
The 2016 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Anna Boschert, right, places a tiara upon the head of Alicia Burnett. Burnett was chosen from a field of six contestants to become the 2017 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
KELLY SIMON/Daily Citizen
First place in the 2016 Holstein Futurity, best bred and owned, and best udder of the 2016 Dodge County Futurity: Rynearson Rainy Razzy-Red, owned by Don Rynearson, led by Kate Smith of Smith Crest Holsteins, Watertown. Back row, left to right: Danielle Warmka, Wisconsin Red and White Dairy Cattle Association Princess; Holly, Matt, and Travis Smith; Razzy with Kate Smith; Judge Jeff Brantmeier, Sherwood; and Don Rynearson. Front row, left to right: Kati Kindschuh, Wisconsin Holstein Princess, and Anna Boschert, Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair Rebecca Starkenburg, fourth from left, and 2016 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Anna Boschert, fifth from left, are surrounded by the 2017 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair candidates, from left, Julie Zuehlke, Beaver Dam; Ronna Woock, Burnett; Grace Rowley, Beaver Dam; Alicia Burnett, Beaver Dam; Peyton Litterick, Horicon; and Melody Rex, Horicon.
First place, best bred and owned, and best udder: Rynearson Rainy Razzy-Red, owned by Don Rynearson, led by Kate Smith of Smith Crest Holsteins, Watertown. In the back row, from left, are Danielle Warmka, Wisconsin Red and White Dairy Cattle Association Princess; Holly, Matt, and Travis Smith; Razzy with Kate Smith; Judge Jeff Brantmeier, Sherwood; and Don Rynearson. In the front row, from left, are Kati Kindschuh, Wisconsin Holstein Princess, and Anna Boschert, Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
Karoline Twardokus, 2015 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair, presents the champion dairy steer award to her cousin, Nathan Twardokus, of Mayville. He is a member of the Herman Hornets 4-H Club.
LISA CESTKOWSKI, COLUMBUS JOURNAL
Four young women competing this year for the title of 2016 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair introduced themselves at the annual Dodge County Fair Banquet. From left are Erin O'Toole, Samantha Laabs, 2015 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Karoline Twardokus, Anna Boschert and Natalie Rennhack.
Alice in Dairyland Teyanna Loether, left, and Dodge County Fairest of the Fair Karoline Twardokus pose for a photo prior to the start of the Youth Dairy Auction Sunday at the Dodge County Fair.
AARON HOLBROOK. DAILY CITIZEN
Karoline Twardokus, 20, Mayville, is crowned Dodge County Fairest of the Fair by Carrie Warmka, the 2014 Fairest of the Fair winner in this Aug. 19, 2015 photo.
DAILY CITIZEN, FILE PHOTO
Karoline Twardokus, 20, Mayville, is crowned this year's Dodge County Fairest of the Fair by Carrie Warmka, the 2014 Fairest of the Fair winner. Twardokus said she is grateful for the opportunity and excited for what the next year holds for her.
BOBBYE PYKE, DAILY CITIZEN
Winner, best udder, and best bred and owned of the 2014 Dodge County Holstein Futurity at the 2014 Dodge County Fair was Smith-Crest TW Sid Vixy-ET, owned by Smith-Crest Holsteins, exhibited by Travis Smith. Second place and first junior was Tomlu Guthrie Glee, owned and exhibited by Paul Grulke. From left are 2014 Wisconsin Holstein Princess Kayla Krueger; 2014 Wisconsin Holstein Princess Attendant Kristen Broege; Tomlu Guthrie Glee; Grulke; Smith-Crest TW Sid Vixy-ET; Smith; judge Brandon Ferry; 2014 Wisconsin Red and White Holstein Princess Carley Krull; and Carrie Warmka, 2014 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair.
SUBMITTED
Seated in front are Carrie Warmka, the 2014 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair, and Deanna Schlies, the 2015 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fair. In back are the applicants competing for the 2015 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair crown, from left, Allison Schulz, Raelyn Woock and Karoline Twardokus.
Taylor Egnarski, right, the 2013 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair, places a crown on Carrie Warmka, the 2014 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair. The Dodge County Fair Association is seeking candidates for the 2015 Fairest of the Fair contest.
Four women are running for the title of 2014 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair this year. From left are candidates Carrie Warmka, Laura Schoenike, Amber Stangler and Ashley Modaff with 2014 Wisconsin Fairest of the Fairs Kaitlyn Riley.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)