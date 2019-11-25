A 59 year-old Kenosha man was killed in a crash Nov. 24 in Juneau County, according to authorities.
Edward Tannler, 59, of Kenosha was fatally injured after his vehicle overturned and he was partially ejected in a one-vehicle crash, according to a press release from the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office.
Juneau County Dispatch received a call at about 5:30 a.m. Nov. 24 regarding a crash on 39th Street in Clearfield, near Germantown Road. The caller told dispatch he had found a van on its side, with what appeared to be a deceased male subject under the van.
You have free articles remaining.
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, where they discovered a GMC Savana Van in the north ditch on 39th Street. The van was turned onto its passenger side. An investigation into the crash revealed the driver had been partially ejected from the vehicle and was deceased.
There were no other occupants in the van. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Responding emergency personnel included the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the New Lisbon Fire Department, Mauston Area Ambulance, and the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)