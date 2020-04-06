Kids Ranch new Executive Director focused on building sustainable future for organization

Johnson said she has given the organization a new logo, redesigned its website and is working on creating a branding and marketing plan.

Johnson has also worked to create an interactive social media presence by sharing the story of one of the kids involved in the organization on its Facebook page to share how the nonprofit benefits the community.

“I call them Kids Ranch Sunshine Moments, where we share with everyone specific stories about specific children, and how this is making a difference in their lives and the lives of their families,” said Johnson. “It really is about each individual child, and if we can change the life of just one child, think of the generations that will be affected by that.”

Johnson has a degree in business management from Brigham Young University and worked as a teen specialist at the Baraboo Public Library for 14 years. She was also a piano teacher in the Baraboo area for 20 years, and served on the Baraboo School Board.

Her role as executive director is her first involvement in the Kids Ranch organization, but she thinks her experience with local literacy programs and education will help her succeed.

“Of course being a part of the library I knew of Kids Ranch and all of the wonderful work it was doing,” said Johnson “