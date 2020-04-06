Kids Ranch new Executive Director focused on building sustainable future for organization

Penny Johnson, the new executive director at Kids Ranch, says her biggest goal in her new role is to create a successful foundation for the organization to serve Baraboo area children for another 20 years.
“I am very excited about this new position, this is my next new adventure,” said Johnson. “I really see my position as executive director to be the person who’s providing the foundation and the structure so that everyone can do what they need to do.”
Kids Ranch, the local non-profit that focuses on children’s literacy and development in Baraboo, Wisconsin Dells, Reedsburg and Sauk City, has had a presence in the county for more than 20 years.
Since taking over the position in mid-March after retiring from being the teen specialist at the Baraboo Public Library, Johnson has worked to increase the organization's visibility, something she says will help capture the attention of the next generation of volunteers.
“Kids Ranch is now over 20 years old, and that’s always a really interesting landmark for any kind of organization, but especially a nonprofit,” said Johnson. “It’s time to start thinking about the next generation, I’m making sure everything is in place so we can turn this over to another generation. It’s time for us to figure out how we can get younger leadership and volunteers.”
Johnson said she has given the organization a new logo, redesigned its website and is working on creating a branding and marketing plan.
Johnson has also worked to create an interactive social media presence by sharing the story of one of the kids involved in the organization on its Facebook page to share how the nonprofit benefits the community.
“I call them Kids Ranch Sunshine Moments, where we share with everyone specific stories about specific children, and how this is making a difference in their lives and the lives of their families,” said Johnson. “It really is about each individual child, and if we can change the life of just one child, think of the generations that will be affected by that.”
Johnson has a degree in business management from Brigham Young University and worked as a teen specialist at the Baraboo Public Library for 14 years. She was also a piano teacher in the Baraboo area for 20 years, and served on the Baraboo School Board.
Her role as executive director is her first involvement in the Kids Ranch organization, but she thinks her experience with local literacy programs and education will help her succeed.
“Of course being a part of the library I knew of Kids Ranch and all of the wonderful work it was doing,” said Johnson “
In beginning her role in mid-March, Johnson hit the ground running at the start of COVID-19 outbreaks and safer at home orders. Johnson said she is using time when the organization is not hosting students to organize files, which she may not have had time for otherwise.
She is also working to organize the origin story and history of the organization in preparation to honor its 25th anniversary in 2023.
“There will always be a need,” said Johnson. “We want to continue the mission of Kids Ranch for the next 20 years, the next 40 years.
During the on-going safer at home order, Kids Ranch employees are still providing resources and literacy workshops to students by distributing 30 laptops, which were donated to the organization by Sauk County last year.
