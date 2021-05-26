Kijewski pleads not guilty to homicide charge

A man charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday, according to court records.

Jason Allen Kijewski, 43, was charged in March in relation to the September 2019 homicide death of Keith R. Wolf in the town of Leeds. He faces life in prison if convicted. Kijewski has also been charged with armed robbery in Juneau County.

A status conference is scheduled in the case for July 29.

Wolf was killed in his home on Bradley Road in the town of Leeds on Sept. 27, 2019 after investigating a noise heard in the basement of his residence, according to the criminal complaint. A sheriff’s lieutenant responded to the rural residence around 9:22 p.m.

Wolf was found lying at the bottom of basement stairs with blood flowing from his upper torso and head area. A semi-automatic pistol was next to his right hand.

Wolf’s wife and her husband were watching television with their daughter. The parents both heard a noise in the basement. They paused the television and heard another noise. She said Wolf went upstairs and came back down with a pistol before going into the basement.