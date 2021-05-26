Kijewski pleads not guilty to homicide charge

A man charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday, according to court records.
Jason Allen Kijewski, 43, was charged in March in relation to the September 2019 homicide death of Keith R. Wolf in the town of Leeds. He faces life in prison if convicted. Kijewski has also been charged with armed robbery in Juneau County.
A status conference is scheduled in the case for July 29.
Wolf was killed in his home on Bradley Road in the town of Leeds on Sept. 27, 2019 after investigating a noise heard in the basement of his residence, according to the criminal complaint. A sheriff’s lieutenant responded to the rural residence around 9:22 p.m.
Wolf was found lying at the bottom of basement stairs with blood flowing from his upper torso and head area. A semi-automatic pistol was next to his right hand.
Wolf’s wife and her husband were watching television with their daughter. The parents both heard a noise in the basement. They paused the television and heard another noise. She said Wolf went upstairs and came back down with a pistol before going into the basement.
Wolf's wife said she heard Keith use an expletive and then a gunshot about one second later. She went to the top of the basement stairs and saw Wolf lying on his back at the bottom of the stairs with blood on or near his face. She went back to the living room and took their daughter into the daughter’s room. She then heard the exterior basement door slam.
Investigators collected two footwear impressions from outside the basement door. They also collected swabs from the doorframe and a shell casing from near the exit.
Wolf was pronounced dead on Sept. 28, 2019. A projectile was recovered from his body during an autopsy.
The footwear impressions were later narrowed down to a brand of running shoe. The swabs turned up a partial male DNA match. They did not match Wolf’s wife, his father-in-law or Wolf himself.
The cause of death was ruled as homicide by gunshot following the final autopsy report Jan. 17, 2020. The investigation continued with Kijewski seen as a potential suspect.
On Jan. 29, 2021, Kijewski was questioned at the West Allis Police Department for an unrelated matter.
A West Allis detective provided Kijewski with an unused surgical-style face mask, and Kijewski put it on. The detective directed Kijewski to put the mask in an empty trash can that had been placed specifically to collect the mask after the interview. The mask was then turned over to a state special agent.
DNA analysis matched the face mask worn by Kijewski to the swab taken from the basement door. The footwear impression also appeared to match Kijewski’s shoes.
A search warrant was executed at Kijewski’s residence Feb. 25. A Smith & Wesson handgun was recovered that matched the shell casing and projectile from the death.
On Feb. 25, law enforcement questioned Kijewski. According to the complaint, Kijewski admitted that he shot Wolf. According to the complaint, he told police he did not seek Wolf out and did not plan on murdering him, but he needed money, so he decided to rob someone.
He said that he came upon the farmhouse and went around back into the residence through the basement. He said that he was trying to be as quiet as possible and feel his way around in the dark, but then Wolf came running down the stairs while drawing a gun.
Kijewski said he fired his gun at Wolf, saw Wolf hit the ground, saw blood coming from Wolf, and took off running. He said that he had never been to the residence before, or even in Columbia County. According to the complaint, he also admitted that the firearm from his residence was the one he used to shoot Wolf.
