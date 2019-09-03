After a year in which organizers made the decision to charge admission fees, the team behind Kilbourn City Live will not put on a festival in 2019, regrouping to host another festival in 2020.
The Downtown Dells music festival had previously been free of charge to all comers. However, 2019 saw the decision to have two levels of tickets: general admission and a VIP package that offered various perks. The cheaper of these two options sat at $50.
Anecdotal sources have said that the choice to charge an entry fee hurt festival attendance, but there are no official ticket sales numbers to confirm or deny that claim. According to lead organizer Joseph Leute, the team behind the festival is planning to bring Kilbourn City Live back in 2020, with a couple crucial changes.
“Our expectation is that we’ll be back next year as a free festival,” Leute said. “Essentially, we’re taking a year off to reset… but our plans are to come back in 2020.”
Leute said that organizers plan on keeping Kilbourn City Live as “a block party-style music festival,” more in line with what it had been before 2018. He did leave the door open to a $10 admission price, but did not say whether that was definitive at this time.
The Kilbourn City Live Facebook page did post a photo on February 22 of this year, saying the festival would be back for 2019. However, there has not been another post on the page since March 29, and no follow-up on the status of the event. Leute did not say when the decision was made to pull the plug on the 2019 festival.
“We’re going to really be community-focused on it,” Leute said.
Leute said that organizers had begun working heavily alongside the Dells Visitors’ Bureau in the last several years. Jennifer Dobbs, the festivals and events manager for the Visitors’ Bureau, did not cite past factors for the lack of the festival this year. Rather, she pointed to downtown construction hindering setting a concrete time.
“There will not be a Kilbourn City Live this year, the event is taking a rest,” Dobbs said in a text message to the Wisconsin Dells Events. “With all the construction downtown, we just were afraid to nail down a time.”
