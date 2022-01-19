Kilbourn Library open house to showcase digital additions

The Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells is going to show what it has to offer residents and visitors this Saturday.
Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the library is conducting an open house where, according to the library's website, attendees will have crafts, activities, programming information, lunch, and more available to them. Library Director Cathy Borck said one of the main focuses is to show how many more digital options the facility has for 2022.
"What we're trying to do is emphasize the programming that we are currently offering in the library and introduce, if people don't know what we have, digitally," said Borck. "'Yes, We're Open!' is the theme, and we're trying to let people know we're open and have safe spaces if they want to come in and participate in our offerings."
Borck said the library has a lot of new digital services for people. One of those services is the Libby mobile app, which people can use to read books from the library on their phones, according to Borck. She also said the library is on the Hoopla app, which is another electronic book-reading mobile site. Both Libby and Hoopla also offer video content and audiobooks.
"They (customers) have a nice selection and most of the titles will be available instantly," said Borck.
The event is also going to highlight some of the library's databases, according to Borck. One of them is Creativebug, which is an educational website which states that it features online courses for crafts workshops in which people can learn techniques for painting, knitting, crocheting, sewing, and more.
"It has a lot of content for adults and crafts for kids," said Borck. "That's something that people can get on with their library card and have access."
Borck also mentioned a cooking database that the library is featuring this year. The site, AtoZ Food America, features many recipes and history of cooking.
"It's a nice overview of different places in the United States to kind of experience the different cuisines," said Borck.
Before the event, Borck hopes the library has its subscription to Access Video on Demand set up, as well as the children's version of it. The app features a lot of material from PBS, A&E, and The History Channel, among others.
"We're kind of reacting to COVID, but also that people are starting to utilize those types of services more at home," said Borck of the influx of digital services at the library. "It's something that we can offer instead of them having to purchase different apps."
The open house will feature adult and children's crafting as well as tutorials on using the new digital apps, according to Borck. She also said attendees who do not wish to stay at the event can pick up a to-go bag with the materials.
People who do wish to stay at the event will have free lunches provided to them to take home.