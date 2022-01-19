Kilbourn Library open house to showcase digital additions

The Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells is going to show what it has to offer residents and visitors this Saturday.

Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the library is conducting an open house where, according to the library's website, attendees will have crafts, activities, programming information, lunch, and more available to them. Library Director Cathy Borck said one of the main focuses is to show how many more digital options the facility has for 2022.

"What we're trying to do is emphasize the programming that we are currently offering in the library and introduce, if people don't know what we have, digitally," said Borck. "'Yes, We're Open!' is the theme, and we're trying to let people know we're open and have safe spaces if they want to come in and participate in our offerings."

Borck said the library has a lot of new digital services for people. One of those services is the Libby mobile app, which people can use to read books from the library on their phones, according to Borck. She also said the library is on the Hoopla app, which is another electronic book-reading mobile site. Both Libby and Hoopla also offer video content and audiobooks.