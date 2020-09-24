 Skip to main content
Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells announces closure due to COVID-19
Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells announces closure due to COVID-19

The Kilbourn Public Library has temporarily closed due to COVID-19. 

Kilbourn Public Library in Wisconsin Dells announced it has closed to the public as a precaution against the COVID-19 virus.

The library, located at 620 Elm Street, announced in a Sept. 24 Facebook post on its official page and website, the building is closed as a precaution due to a member of the library staff being exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus. The library stated in the announcement there is no known risk to members of the public who have visited the library.

“We are closing the building out of an abundance of caution as those staff are tested and/or quarantined and we disinfect the library,” library staff said on its website and Facebook page.

All due dates and holds will be extended. The library did not state when it would reopen but said more information on reopening the library will be shared as it becomes available.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

