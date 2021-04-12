Kinship coordinator hired for youth mentorship in Columbia County

Kinship is accepting mentor and mentee applications at kinshipcc.org. Those interested in learning more about Kinship can also email info@kinshipcc.org.

“I’m excited not just for the kids who need mentoring but also for the people who become mentors and the impact that it will have in their lives,” said Kinship Treasurer & Finance Committee Chair Mark Considine, who plans to eventually become a mentor himself. “We’re all excited to see it take hold.”

McChesney expects Kinship to host or participate in Portage events in the summer to raise awareness and ultimately find more mentors for its Community Match program. During the 2021-2022 school year, Kinship also plans to establish a Lunch Buddies program in local schools for mentors who can’t volunteer their time on weekends or evenings, Fearing said.

“What’s unique about Kinship is we have so many different types of professionals involved in this including the local sheriff (Roger Brandner), an attorney and a grandmother who’s raising her grandson,” McChesney said. “It really hits all of our demographics in the community -- nobody is excluded.”