Kinship hopes to mentor kids by next school year in Columbia County

“Even the slightest gesture might influence someone’s life,” Brandner continued. “It doesn’t have to be something major -- sometimes just the time spent with them makes all the difference, showing them a different way of thinking.”

The organization is an affiliate of Kinship Inc. -- a Minnesota-based nonprofit that currently has more than 30 affiliates in the Upper Midwest. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Columbia County ended nearly a decade ago after losing support from its Dane County affiliate.

Kinship invites those interested in learning more about the organization will attend its board meetings at 5:30 p.m. on the third Monday of every month at Gerstenkorn Administration Building in Portage. It is actively seeking community members to serve on its various committees, which include program, finance, advisory and fundraising and donor development.

For funding, Kinship is in the process of reaching out to corporations and individuals in Portage and, from there, those efforts will spread out further into Columbia County.

“If we want to change a generation, we have to do that through the power of mentoring,” Fearing said. “How fast and how big it gets in Columbia County is yet to be known.”

How it works