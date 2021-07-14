Kinship makes first match in Portage, needs more mentors

Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County is up and running after making its first-ever mentoring match but needs more mentors -- especially male ones -- to reach its goals for 2021.

Retired Portage High School Choral Director Holly Atkinson will mentor a child from Poynette as the nonprofit organization looks to make more matches for eight other children currently enrolled in its system.

Kinship has seven other mentors enrolled including those waiting for a match or undergoing training. The organization wants to make 25 mentoring matches by the end of 2021.

“What I want people to understand is that this really is a Columbia County program; it’s not just for Portage,” Program Coordinator Sara McChesney said. “It’s more than mentoring too, because there’s a lot of education about building healthy relationships. All of our mentors receive training in how to act appropriately with kids. They learn about child abuse and neglect, and they learn how investing in children can change their community.”

Those interested in becoming a mentor should email McChesney at sara@kinshipcc.org or call 608-697-3260 to schedule an appointment at Kinship’s new office located at 1115 W. Pleasant St. in Portage.

She also has walk-in office hours from 1 to 5 p.m. on Mondays.