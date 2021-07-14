Kinship makes first match in Portage, needs more mentors

Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County is up and running after making its first-ever mentoring match but needs more mentors -- especially male ones -- to reach its goals for 2021.
Retired Portage High School Choral Director Holly Atkinson will mentor a child from Poynette as the nonprofit organization looks to make more matches for eight other children currently enrolled in its system.
Kinship has seven other mentors enrolled including those waiting for a match or undergoing training. The organization wants to make 25 mentoring matches by the end of 2021.
“What I want people to understand is that this really is a Columbia County program; it’s not just for Portage,” Program Coordinator Sara McChesney said. “It’s more than mentoring too, because there’s a lot of education about building healthy relationships. All of our mentors receive training in how to act appropriately with kids. They learn about child abuse and neglect, and they learn how investing in children can change their community.”
Those interested in becoming a mentor should email McChesney at sara@kinshipcc.org or call 608-697-3260 to schedule an appointment at Kinship’s new office located at 1115 W. Pleasant St. in Portage.
She also has walk-in office hours from 1 to 5 p.m. on Mondays.
Mentors receive about four hours of training including the Adverse Childhood Experiences training and will receive two hours of continuing training every year after that. Mentors must make a one-year commitment to mentoring a child and meet with the child for at least one hour per week.
Once more mentors get into its system, Kinship hopes that matches will occur within 3 weeks of a child enrolling, McChesney said.
“Right now, our number-one mission is finding mentors, and we could really use some more male mentors,” said Kinship Board President Doug Fearing, who is currently one of only two male mentors signed up.
Kinship will hold a fundraiser Oct. 23 at Rendezvous restaurant at Saddle Ridge with dinner, a silent auction and speakers including Sheriff Roger Brandner, where the group hopes to also find more mentors and volunteers.
“It’s about awareness,” Fearing said. “As the word gets out about Kinship, I think we’ll find more people.”
Once Kinship finds more mentors for the Community Match program, it will then focus on establishing a Lunch Buddies program in local schools for people who can’t easily volunteer their time on weekends or evenings.
“We’re taking it one program at a time,” said McChesney, who’s interested in eventually launching community events such as a picnic in the park that would serve the children who are still waiting for their matches.
McChesney will look to make partnerships with local businesses such as movie theaters and those that specialize in arts and crafts, aiming to give mentees opportunities they might not have outside of Kinship.
For those who want to help but can’t fit mentoring into their schedule, Kinship seeks volunteers who will help spread the word about the new program.
“We’re dreaming big because we want this to last,” McChesney said. “And I really just want to thank the Portage community for how much they’ve embraced Kinship already. They’re investing in their children and I’m blown away by that support.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.