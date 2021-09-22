Kitchen fire damages Waupun apartment

WAUPUN - A kitchen fire damaged an apartment at 1105 Rock Ave., Waupun, Tuesday night forcing one resident in the building to seek accommodations elswhere.

According to Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa, the fire was reported at 9:50 p.m. When firefighters arrived, smoke was visible coming from the building's entrances. Tenants said there was a fire in the kitchen of a first floor apartment.

As evacuation of the building continued, firefighters located the apartment and put out the remaining hotspots. The apartment tenant used a fire extinguisher prior to the fire department’s arrival which helped contain the fire damage to the kitchen. The rest of the apartment sustained smoke damage.

Crews used ventilation fans to clear smoke out of the building and all tenants were able to return to their apartments with the exception of the unit which sustained the fire. After completing the investigation, unattended cooking was determined to be the cause of the fire.

Agencies assisting last night’s call included fire departments from Alto and Brandon-Fairwater, the Waupun Police Department and Lifestar Ambulance. Our thoughts go out to the tenant and property owner!