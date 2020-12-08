Kiwanis Club provides fence caps for safer play in Columbus park

COLUMBUS – Fence toppers were added to the diamonds of the Kiwanis Park in Columbus thanks to fundraising efforts by the Columbus Kiwanis Club.

The fence toppers, which are used to cover the top of the chain link fence in the outfield of the baseball diamonds, were installed Monday.

Columbus recreation director Amy Jo Meyers, who is also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Columbus said the club raised the money for the fence toppers by selling Christmas wreaths, 179 in total, and other fundraisers throughout the year like drive thru brat frys at Fireman’s Park

“We also sell concessions at the park during summer months to help give back to the community,” Meyers said. “This year due to COVID we were not able to hold concession sales for ball games. We had to get creative by holding the drive thru brat frys in Fireman’s Park at the Rest Haven. It was a lot of fun and we were quite pleased with the results. We plan to do this again.”

The fence toppers were installed on diamonds four, five and six.

Meyer said the recreation department is thankful for the addition and knows the parks in Columbus are a benefit to most everyone in the city.

“Columbus is fortunate to have so many viable parks that provide a gathering place for families to watch baseball or softball games, the ability to play disc golf at Fireman’s park, play volleyball and basketball at Avalon Park,” Meyer said. “Parks provide a sense of public pride.”