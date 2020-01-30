Klafke pledges pursuit of excellence as he takes over Portage Police Department

City Administrator Shawn Murphy paused to hold back emotions while reading letters from people Klafke helped in the line of duty: a man who Klafke prevented from dying by grabbing a knife out of the man’s own hand and a 17-year-old girl who was abused by her significant other. Both thanked him for his actions that helped them continue their lives for the better.

After a few jokes by retiring Chief Ken Manthey about the correspondence he has received about sandhill cranes, in reference to an outraged public after an officer shot a crane over Labor Day weekend, Manthey credited Klafke for his contributions to the department.

“He doesn’t complain, he looks at what needs to be done and he gets it done,” Manthey said.

Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said Klafke is a “good partner” with drive and dedication to the community, much like his predecessor.

“In my first year as sheriff here, there have been many times I’ve reached out to Keith for his guidance, his leadership and for his ideas,” Brandner said. “He is forward thinking and he strives to make the Portage Police Department better.”

Nancy Klafke barely made it through the first sentence of her speech before beginning to cry.