Klomberg seeks fourth term as Dodge County District Attorney

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg announced Thursday he will seek a fourth term.
Klomberg has served as Dodge County District Attorney for the last 10 years.
Since taking the office, Klomberg has led efforts to address the opioid epidemic, resulting in a partnership with Dodge County Courts, Law Enforcement and the Department of Human Services. The treatment court programs divert addicted offenders away from the criminal justice system by offering meaningful and effective treatment. Klomberg serves as the chairperson for the Criminal Justice Collaborating Counsel, which provides the top-level oversight and direction to all facets of the treatment courts.
Klomberg has personally handled more than 10,000 criminal cases and has supervised the prosecutions of nearly 10,000 more by his assistants. He has personally conducted more than 100 criminal jury trials, including his successful prosecution of Lavern Ware who killed his girlfriend and hid her body in his mother’s garage. He also successfully obtained a life sentence for Nigel Schultz, who shot his victim more than 12 times.
Klomberg said his office has never exceeded its budget and returns tens of thousands of dollars annually to the county coffers.
Klomberg said in a press release that district attorney's from across Wisconsin regularly consult with his office to learn about Dodge County’s leading edge technology, which has made his office more efficient and saved taxpayers’ money. This system has also served to allow the office to continue its work unimpeded during the COVID-19 crisis, with most employees working remotely.
“Because of the system we have in place, our office can function as well remotely as if we were in the courthouse,” Klomberg said.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice asked Klomberg and his team to provide management training to other district attorneys at the state’s prosecutor conferences. Klomberg was elected as president of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association.
In 2019, after the abrupt departure of the Columbia County District Attorney, leaders there chose Klomberg to temporarily step-in. He successfully led the Columbia County office through the difficult time, until the handoff to the newly appointed Columbia County District Attorney.
“It has been my privilege to serve Dodge County as district attorney. I believe Dodge County citizens are safer now because of the efforts, efficiencies and leadership that we have achieved. That is why I am seeking re-election,” Klomberg said.
