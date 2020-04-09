Klomberg seeks fourth term as Dodge County District Attorney

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg announced Thursday he will seek a fourth term.

Klomberg has served as Dodge County District Attorney for the last 10 years.

Since taking the office, Klomberg has led efforts to address the opioid epidemic, resulting in a partnership with Dodge County Courts, Law Enforcement and the Department of Human Services. The treatment court programs divert addicted offenders away from the criminal justice system by offering meaningful and effective treatment. Klomberg serves as the chairperson for the Criminal Justice Collaborating Counsel, which provides the top-level oversight and direction to all facets of the treatment courts.

Klomberg has personally handled more than 10,000 criminal cases and has supervised the prosecutions of nearly 10,000 more by his assistants. He has personally conducted more than 100 criminal jury trials, including his successful prosecution of Lavern Ware who killed his girlfriend and hid her body in his mother’s garage. He also successfully obtained a life sentence for Nigel Schultz, who shot his victim more than 12 times.

Klomberg said his office has never exceeded its budget and returns tens of thousands of dollars annually to the county coffers.