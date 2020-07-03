Kornely enterprise near Fox Lake continues at home

The first store was in the building that now houses Riverfront Wine Bar at 227 Front St. The business moved to the building at 128 and 130 Front St. (the former home of Newton & Wenz and later Spurgeon’s stores). Those spaces are currently awaiting renovation – one for a new bakery.

Framing became a service in the store starting about 30 years ago. Initially self-taught, Lee refined his skills.

One of the keys usually ignored by amateurs is to leave a little room in the frame.

“If whatever’s inside is too tight the frame can warp, or break,” Lee said. “I always sand the corners to make sure they fit well. In some cases I order a longer leg (a pre-cut frame section) to allow that sanding to occur. “

He often custom cuts frames to fit whatever the project may be, whether it is a simple matted print – he also cuts mats – or whether it is a sports jersey being arranged in a shadow box.

Lee has approximately 500 frame samples to choose from, and about 600 mat samples. They are cut in corners so they can be placed on an artwork to give a better impression of what the finished project will look like. All are arranged in his shop at W9686 Breezy Point Road.

Frame styles have changed over the decades.