Kornely enterprise near Fox Lake continues at home

FOX LAKE — After nearly 50 years in retail sales, Lee and Barb Kornely closed Kornely’s Crafts & Hobbies in 2018.
But those who relied on Lee to complete their framing projects soon learned that all was not lost. Lee announced that he would continue that service at his home between Beaver Dam and Fox Lake. There, in a shop dedicated to that purpose, he is continuing to help his customers to resurrect the boxed snapshots, the rolled art prints and the folded mementos.
“Framing is a time honored way to preserve things that might otherwise be lost,” said local photographer Keith Glasgow. “There is no better way to save memories than to frame them and display them on your walls. That way those images are viewed and remembered in a way that lasts longer than it does in a box or a drawer.”
Barb and Lee have always striven to keep busy, but there is an emotional component as well.
“It was too hard to break away after 49 ½ years, and not have any customers anymore,” Lee said. “They were more than customers, they were our friends. People brought in their babies, and those babies brought in their children, and those children became our customers as well. They’d come in and you’d know them, and their hobbies were long-lasting things that kept them returning for years.”
The business began as Aqua Land, supplying tropical fish to area aquarium fans. It grew to include craft supplies, trains, models and other things.
The first store was in the building that now houses Riverfront Wine Bar at 227 Front St. The business moved to the building at 128 and 130 Front St. (the former home of Newton & Wenz and later Spurgeon’s stores). Those spaces are currently awaiting renovation – one for a new bakery.
Framing became a service in the store starting about 30 years ago. Initially self-taught, Lee refined his skills.
One of the keys usually ignored by amateurs is to leave a little room in the frame.
“If whatever’s inside is too tight the frame can warp, or break,” Lee said. “I always sand the corners to make sure they fit well. In some cases I order a longer leg (a pre-cut frame section) to allow that sanding to occur. “
He often custom cuts frames to fit whatever the project may be, whether it is a simple matted print – he also cuts mats – or whether it is a sports jersey being arranged in a shadow box.
Lee has approximately 500 frame samples to choose from, and about 600 mat samples. They are cut in corners so they can be placed on an artwork to give a better impression of what the finished project will look like. All are arranged in his shop at W9686 Breezy Point Road.
Frame styles have changed over the decades.
“Years ago natural wood was the most popular so that was the easiest style to get,” Lee said. “For me that is still the most popular, although we have a lot of different colors and profiles that are available as well.”
The more elaborate or rare the material might be, the higher the cost.
Whatever is not in stock can be obtained quickly from a list of suppliers. He also sells ready-made frames in standard sizes, which can be customized with mats.
Business has been brisk, but like so many others has been impacted by COVID-19.
“People are reluctant to come out because they’ve been told to stay home,” Lee said. “I’ve been steady but not overwhelmed.”
Barb knows that he’s most happy when he’s busy.
“He’s very serious about doing the best job he can do and at a reasonable price,” Barb said. “There are a lot of times I wonder where he is and he’s usually out in his shop working on a project for someone. People are usually overwhelmed by how good something looks when it’s finished, and they often refer their friends to us.”
