Kristine Snow feels her experience will make a difference in circuit court race

“As women, I think we tend to second-guess ourselves when deciding to do something new or challenging, and we have high expectations and want to be perfect before we put ourselves out there,” Snow said. “I knew that I was just as qualified as anyone else, and I just needed to overcome my own reluctance and go for it.”

Snow said she has been asked by clients to advise them how she believed the judge would decide their cases.

“But I can’t predict what a judge will decide. So I would tell them this is what I would do and how I would apply the law if I were the judge,” Snow said. “After doing that for so many years, I realized that I do have the experience necessary to make those decisions in the courtroom.”

Snow has some ideas to make improvements to our court system, such as Veteran’s Court and implementing screening for drug and alcohol abuse in child custody cases.

“We need to ask the questions,” Snow said. “We have the tools in Dodge County, but they haven’t been used much when we haven’t identified the problem.”

Snow and her husband are currently partners in the Waupun law firm of Snow Law, S.C. As part of her practice, she represents the citizens of Dodge and surrounding counties in family law, bankruptcy, real estate, probate matters, and other general legal matters.

