Kristine Snow feels her experience will make a difference in circuit court race

JUNEAU – Kristine Snow has represented clients in both State and Federal Courts over the last 27 years of practicing law and believes it is time to make a difference in another area by becoming the first female judge in Dodge County.
Snow, a lawyer in Waupun, and Dodge County Assistant District Attorney James Sempf, are seeking the position of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge vacant after the retirement of Steven Bauer.
Snow, a native of Columbus, said she began her legal career after graduating from the University of Wisconsin Law School in 1992 and started working at the Wisconsin Court of Appeals in Waukesha.
That experience gave her the background to represent clients in a wide variety of cases filed in both state and federal court.
“I have practiced in 25 different counties at all three levels of the court system including two wins at the Wisconsin Supreme Court, in dozens of areas of law,” Snow said.
A circuit court judge has to be familiar with many areas of law, Snow said.
“You don’t know what will come in the door next. This is why I have the endorsement of many judges who have actually held the position and know that I have what it takes to be an effective judge.” Snow said.
There has not been a female Dodge County Circuit Judge in the past, and Snow is only the third to try for the position.
“As women, I think we tend to second-guess ourselves when deciding to do something new or challenging, and we have high expectations and want to be perfect before we put ourselves out there,” Snow said. “I knew that I was just as qualified as anyone else, and I just needed to overcome my own reluctance and go for it.”
Snow said she has been asked by clients to advise them how she believed the judge would decide their cases.
“But I can’t predict what a judge will decide. So I would tell them this is what I would do and how I would apply the law if I were the judge,” Snow said. “After doing that for so many years, I realized that I do have the experience necessary to make those decisions in the courtroom.”
Snow has some ideas to make improvements to our court system, such as Veteran’s Court and implementing screening for drug and alcohol abuse in child custody cases.
“We need to ask the questions,” Snow said. “We have the tools in Dodge County, but they haven’t been used much when we haven’t identified the problem.”
Snow and her husband are currently partners in the Waupun law firm of Snow Law, S.C. As part of her practice, she represents the citizens of Dodge and surrounding counties in family law, bankruptcy, real estate, probate matters, and other general legal matters.
