Kubelt sworn in as newest Portage Police officer

A new Portage Police Officer was sworn in Monday in front of family and law enforcement officers.

Kubelt’s wife and three children attended the swearing in ceremony in the Portage Council Chambers at Portage City Hall. Also in attendance were a number of Kubelt’s co-workers from the police department as well as a few officers from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke said everyone in attendance was there to wish Kubelt well in his career in Portage.

Portage Police Assistant Chief Richard Hoege said that while conducting a background check, he contacted a number of Kubelt’s references and found that he served two tours for the U.S. Army for a total of six years of active duty.

Kubelt worked as a jailor in Dane County for three years before joining the Portage Police Department. Klafke said the profession is challenging, but very rewarding.

“You must be adaptable and use common sense,” Klafke said. “That is how you gain the trust of the community. And you must never lie because your integrity is paramount.”

Deputy City Clerk Becky Ness administered the oath. Afterward Kubelt’s wife pinned the badge on her husband.