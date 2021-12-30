Kyle Little to run against Rick Dodd for Portage Mayor

Kyle Little has announced he is running for Mayor of Portage and has filed his candidacy papers with the city.

"I am running for Mayor to advocate for growth through economic development, which is key to a strong, thriving, vibrant, and financially sound community," Little said in a statement released on Friday. "I am running to ensure that our community continues to provide and receive the highest quality services such as, law enforcement, fire protection, public works and health and human services as these services are utilized by the citizens of Portage every day."

Little has been the president of the Portage Family Skate Park at Goodyear Park in Portage for 20 years and said that is one way he has given back to the community.

Mayor Rick Dodd filed his candidacy paperwork with the city earlier this month with the 20 signatures required by law.

Portage Deputy Clerk Rebecca Ness said no other candidates for mayor have filed paperwork as of Thursday afternoon. The deadline for filing candidacy paperwork with signatures are due at the city municipal building on Jan. 4 at 5 p.m.

A primary could be held on Feb. 15. The spring election will be on April 5 with other city and county elections.

