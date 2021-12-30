 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kyle Little to run against Rick Dodd for Portage Mayor
0 Comments
alert top story

Kyle Little to run against Rick Dodd for Portage Mayor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Kyle Little has announced he is running for Mayor of Portage and has filed his candidacy papers with the city.

"I am running for Mayor to advocate for growth through economic development, which is key to a strong, thriving, vibrant, and financially sound community," Little said in a statement released on Friday. "I am running to ensure that our community continues to provide and receive the highest quality services such as, law enforcement, fire protection, public works and health and human services as these services are utilized by the citizens of Portage every day."

Little has been the president of the Portage Family Skate Park at Goodyear Park in Portage for 20 years and said that is one way he has given back to the community.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Rick Dodd filed his candidacy paperwork with the city earlier this month with the 20 signatures required by law.

Portage Deputy Clerk Rebecca Ness said no other candidates for mayor have filed paperwork as of Thursday afternoon. The deadline for filing candidacy paperwork with signatures are due at the city municipal building on Jan. 4 at 5  p.m.

A primary could be held on Feb. 15. The spring election will be on April 5 with other city and county elections.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina battles to contain Patagonia wildfires

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Blazek, Jeffrey T.
Obituaries

Blazek, Jeffrey T.

POYNETTE – Jeffrey T. Blazek, age 51, of Poynette, passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Aspirus Divine Savior Hospital, surrounded by his …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News