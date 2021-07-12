La Musica founder: Future for musical theater in Baraboo

Brygida Bziukiewicz-Kulig has experience finding communities ripe for theater, and her instincts tell her Baraboo is one of them.
“My sixth sense is telling me … this place and town has amazing potential for creating this kind of stuff,” she said during an interview Friday in a practice room at the historic Al. Ringling Theatre in downtown Baraboo.
The Polish-born soprano decided by late April to bring her educational opera company La Musica Lirica to the Al. for its five-week summer training program, which started June 21 and opened its first full opera performance on Sunday.
Bziukiewicz-Kulig, 56, said she started as a pianist and instrumental major in college until her instructors discovered her singing potential and encouraged her to major instead in vocal performance and musical theater.
She received a master’s degree in vocal performance from the Frederick Chopin Academy of Music in Warsaw, Poland, and has starred in several operas, including “The Magic Flute” with the Milwaukee Opera, according to her biography. She has sung leading roles at opera houses in Italy, Poland, Chicago and New York, and was a professor of voice at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater for more than a decade.
Her pathway to teaching started when she was still a student visiting Italy for the first time 23 years ago and was asked to help instruct some of her younger peers, she said. A year later, Bziukiewicz-Kulig was asked to create her own program.
The program grew, she said, from one annual recital with 10-15 singers to three productions each year with a full orchestra, 60-65 singers and 30 faculty members in Novafeltria, a small community in the Italian province of Rimini, which became La Musica Lirica’s home for the last 17 years.
Julie Maurer, La Musica’s director of artistic development, said Bziukiewicz-Kulig is “an incredible leader” with a high level of integrity, honor and selflessness.
“(She) devotes herself completely to the students, to seeing them succeed. Puts in more hours than I’ve ever seen anyone put in,” Maurer said. “It’s the art of self-sacrifice to help these students get to some amazing places, so I have a lot of respect for her.”
Singers going through her program have gone on to perform at every major opera house in the world, including the Metropolitan Opera in New York City, Maurer said.
After Bziukiewicz-Kulig decided to temporarily move the program to the U.S. this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, she said she struggled to find last-minute housing arrangements in Baraboo for her students and interns, resulting in a smaller group of just 45 singers in the program. They are performing three operas over the next two weeks, culminating in a free, public Scenes Concert on the program’s last day, July 23, which will feature performances by small groups of younger students who didn’t land leading roles.
She said she’s loving her time in Baraboo.
“It’s such an amazing community,” she said. “I love the town, because it’s allowed my students to focus on their work -- this is what they came for, to get the most experience.”
She and Maurer said they plan to return the opera program to its home in Italy next summer, but they hope to be back in Baraboo at a later date.
“It’s in the wheelhouse, I guess you would say,” Maurer said. “Nothing has been confirmed yet but we really enjoy being in Baraboo, and the community has been so wonderful and warm and welcoming that it’s definitely something we are considering for next year.”
Bziukiewicz-Kulig aims to create a new La Musica program based in Baraboo that would bring European singers to the U.S. to study American-style musical theater with English language and acting lessons, “because there’s this huge need,” she said. There’s this big era of European singers who want to sing Broadway music, theater music -- for example, like ‘Phantom of the Opera’ -- and they don’t get the proper training there.”
She’s hoping to start working on the idea in September to launch the new program as early as next summer, likely a couple of weeks after she finishes the opera program in Italy. It would probably be a three-week program with one production rather than five weeks and three productions, she said.
It’s my dream,” Bziukiewicz-Kulig said, adding that she’s hoping to have a long-term collaboration with the Al. theater and Baraboo community. She sees the local tourism industry as an additional bonus for a musical theater program.
“This is a gorgeous theater,” she said. “This theater is made for music life, Broadway, like theater music and, of course, opera. This is such a jewel that we cannot find in our modern world.”
