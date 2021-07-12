La Musica founder: Future for musical theater in Baraboo

“It’s such an amazing community,” she said. “I love the town, because it’s allowed my students to focus on their work -- this is what they came for, to get the most experience.”

She and Maurer said they plan to return the opera program to its home in Italy next summer, but they hope to be back in Baraboo at a later date.

“It’s in the wheelhouse, I guess you would say,” Maurer said. “Nothing has been confirmed yet but we really enjoy being in Baraboo, and the community has been so wonderful and warm and welcoming that it’s definitely something we are considering for next year.”

Bziukiewicz-Kulig aims to create a new La Musica program based in Baraboo that would bring European singers to the U.S. to study American-style musical theater with English language and acting lessons, “because there’s this huge need,” she said. There’s this big era of European singers who want to sing Broadway music, theater music -- for example, like ‘Phantom of the Opera’ -- and they don’t get the proper training there.”