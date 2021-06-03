La Valle approved for more than $1 million in FEMA grants funds

Five homes, three businesses and one church were ruled substantially damaged from the floods in La Valle and eligible for buyouts from the floods.

La Valle is the latest municipality in Sauk County to receive an answer on federal funding related to the disaster. Last July, FEMA announced it would award $1.2 million in federal funds to Rock Springs to assist the village in its flood recovery efforts. Rock Springs is in the process of moving its downtown district out of the floodplain and onto higher grounds. In November, the village broke ground on a new municipal building to replace the one on Broadway Street that was damaged from the 2018 floods.