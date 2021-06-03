 Skip to main content
La Valle approved for more than $1 million in FEMA grants funds
LA VALLE — The village of La Valle will receive $1.02 million in federal grant money to help with the purchase and demolition of flood damaged properties.

FEMA and Wisconsin Emergency Management announced in a June 2 press release awarding hazard mitigation grant program funds for the acquisition and demolition of five flood-prone properties. The structures will be removed from the floodplain of the Baraboo River and transitioned into open, green space. 

“The Hazard Mitigation Grant Program helps create safer communities by reducing loss of life and property damage,” said Kevin Sligh, acting regional administrator, FEMA Region 5 in the release. “This project will eliminate future structural losses in La Valle by permanently removing these properties from the floodplain, greatly reducing the financial impact on individuals and the community.”

The village of 367 people sits about eight miles from Reedsburg along the Baraboo River. On Aug. 29, 2018, the river's levels crested at slightly over 22 feet, the second historic crest since 2008, according to data from the National Weather Service. One week later, river levels crested at 18 feet — one foot above the village’s moderate flood stage at 17 feet but one foot below the 19 feet major flood stage. The flood waters also swept through Wonewoc, Elroy, Reedsburg, Rock Springs and Baraboo damaging public infrastructure and residential houses.

Five homes, three businesses and one church were ruled substantially damaged from the floods in La Valle and eligible for buyouts from the floods.

La Valle is the latest municipality in Sauk County to receive an answer on federal funding related to the disaster. Last July, FEMA announced it would award $1.2 million in federal funds to Rock Springs to assist the village in its flood recovery efforts. Rock Springs is in the process of moving its downtown district out of the floodplain and onto higher grounds. In November, the village broke ground on a new municipal building to replace the one on Broadway Street that was damaged from the 2018 floods. 

“Flooding can be devastating for a community and it’s imperative that we take every step necessary to reduce the impact it has on people and where they live,” said Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator.

FEMA’s hazard mitigation program provides grants to state and local governments to implement long-term hazard mitigation measures. FEMA pays 75% of eligible project cost while state and local resources pay for the remaining 12.5%. As part of this funding, FEMA is also providing an initial $25,000 to assist the village of La Valle in managing the grant, according to the release.

La Valle Village Board President Rockie Sobeck could not be reached for comment.

