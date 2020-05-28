La Valle fireworks cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

LA VALLE — La Valle’s annual Independence Day fireworks over Mill Pond are cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Besides health and safety concerns, Village President Rockie Sobeck said in a May 27 interview one of the reasons for the cancellation is having such a large event presented an opportunity for “overbearing” crowds in La Valle, especially since other surrounding communities have cancelled its own Fourth of July events and other summer celebrations for the same reason.

Sobeck said the village’s firework committee also talked with Sauk County officials about the possibility of holding the fireworks and realized resources to enforce social distancing at a large event was limited.

Earlier this month Reedsburg officials announced its annual Freedom Fest Celebration and Fireworks were cancelled due to COVID-19. CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include avoiding close contact with people, such as staying out of crowded places or mass gatherings and not gathering in groups.

“There’s no sense of inviting trouble,” Sobeck said. “It’s just the timing of it. Maybe it will be better but we get such a crowd in La Valle anyway it would just be better if we didn’t do it this year.”