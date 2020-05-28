La Valle fireworks cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

LA VALLE — La Valle’s annual Independence Day fireworks over Mill Pond are cancelled this year due to COVID-19 concerns.
Besides health and safety concerns, Village President Rockie Sobeck said in a May 27 interview one of the reasons for the cancellation is having such a large event presented an opportunity for “overbearing” crowds in La Valle, especially since other surrounding communities have cancelled its own Fourth of July events and other summer celebrations for the same reason.
Sobeck said the village’s firework committee also talked with Sauk County officials about the possibility of holding the fireworks and realized resources to enforce social distancing at a large event was limited.
Earlier this month Reedsburg officials announced its annual Freedom Fest Celebration and Fireworks were cancelled due to COVID-19. CDC recommendations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 include avoiding close contact with people, such as staying out of crowded places or mass gatherings and not gathering in groups.
“There’s no sense of inviting trouble,” Sobeck said. “It’s just the timing of it. Maybe it will be better but we get such a crowd in La Valle anyway it would just be better if we didn’t do it this year.”
He said about 3,000 to 4,000 people attend La Valle every year to watch its Fourth of July fireworks, standing over the berm overlooking Mill Pond and along Highway 58. Vendors are set along the street most of the day, he said. Besides La Valle, people from Sparta, La Crosse and Madison attend the event, Sobeck said.
This year’s event was scheduled for July 4 at Mill Pond, located on the south side of the village on Highway 58. Sobeck said the plan is for the La Valle Fireworks Committee to focus on next year’s event.
Sobeck said it isn’t the first time the Fourth of July fireworks in La Valle have been cancelled. While he couldn’t remember the year, he said it was cancelled in the late 1990s or early 2000s due to dry weather.
