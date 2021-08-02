La Valle man injured in motorcycle crash

A La Valle man sustained life-threatening injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday along State Highway 33-58 in the village.

According to information released by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the 53-year-old village resident was thrown from a 2021 Can Am Ryker 3-wheel motorcycle around 7 p.m., Sunday after attempting to pass another vehicle.

The motorcyclist was driving north when he tried to go around a car heading in the same direction. His motorcycle left the road and collided with a guardrail.

According to the release, the motorcycle was on fire when first responders arrived. The man was found unconscious after being thrown from the motorcycle and suffering life-threatening injuries. He was taken from the scene via MedFlight to UW Hospital in Madison.

Authorities said he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the name of the motorcyclist until his family has been notified.

