La Valle resident asks for donations to Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter instead of birthday gifts

Vivienne Townsend’s actions had an effect on those around her. She said another friend is requesting donations for their birthday party to give to another organization instead of gifts.

Martalock said the items donated to the shelter will be used for the residents day-to-day living needs, like cooking and cleaning, and care packages.

She was humbled by Vivienne Townsend’s request and was surprised to receive more donated items than she expected. The shelter lost supplies and other items when the basement was damaged from the 2018 flood, she said. The donations from Vivienne Townsend’s birthday party helped restock those much needed items, like laundry soap, hygiene items, dish soap, paper towels and paper plates, she said.

Martalock said the shelter is for homeless women and children and provides them with resources such as housing and job searching to help them get back on their feet. The shelter has four bedrooms and can house up to 16 people, she said.

More information on Safe Harbor Homeless Shelter is on its website www.safeharborreedsburg.org. Martalock said those who want to donate items can call the homeless shelter at 608-768-0040.

