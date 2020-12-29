La Valle residents unable to use tap water due to benzene

“Where it comes from, we do not have an idea, somewhere down in the well… We don’t even have the luxury of investigating it,” Sobeck said. “The whole village has to work together with this. It’s not my fault. You can go back 40 years, and everyone that’s been on the board, the DNR has said ‘where’s your second well?’ We don’t have the money for it.”

At a meeting Monday (Dec. 28), village of La Valle approved the financing and contract for a water filtration system with funding from an emergency $1.44 million grant.

Clerk Colette Radtke said the discovery of benzene in the well is “horrible,” but said the “silver lining” of the discovery is the approval of the grant which will allow the city to both filter the water and provide a second well.

“Long before I was even a clerk here, they’ve always asked for funding and grants for a new well, and we’ve always been rejected because the village of La Valle doesn’t have that much money for a new well without grant funding,” Radtke said. “It’s horrible that we’ve got benzene, but now because we do have benzene we got this wonderful grant.”