La Valle seeks approval to construct new well
Larry takes water to car

La Valle resident Larry Weisert assists with water distribution efforts by carrying a case of bottled water to a resident's car Jan. 18 at the village's public works shop. The village distributed water for a short period earlier this year after benzene contaminated the well that was the only water source for residents. A filtration system has since been installed.

 ERICA DYNES/Dells Events

MADISON – The village of La Valle Wednesday asked state utility regulators to approve construction of $1.55 million well project to replace its current benzene-contaminated well.

La Valle treatment system at well

Village officials in La Valle announced its tap water is safe to drink after the treatment system, pictured, has been hooked up to the well to filter a high concentration of benzene from its water system. The treatment system will be in place for about a year as the village constructs a new well.

The new well will be located on the south end of the village, near the village limits, on three acres east of Highway 58 to be acquired from Colleen Johnson, said Village President Rockie Sobeck.

Results of a test well there indicated a final well will produce 2.5 times the volume of the current well, and during emergencies, its output could exceed 3.5 times the current well’s, which Sobeck said, has been in production since the late 1950s.

Village officials in La Valle announced April 8 its tap water is safe to drink after a treatment system was hooked up to the well to filter a high concentration of benzene detected in its water system. Officials estimate the system will be in place for about a year as the village constructs a new well.

The project includes a wellhouse, 700 feet of water main to connect to the distribution system and be served by sanitary sewer, electric and natural gas lines. The project also includes modern electronic controls and a stand-by generator, which the current well doesn’t have, according to the application consulting engineers, MSA Professional Services, Inc., filed Wednesday with the Public Service Commission.

The village is slated to receive U.S. Department of Agriculture grants totaling $942,000 toward the project. Sobeck anticipates the village may have to borrow $621,000 from the USDA for the balance of the financing. Sobeck is looking to see if the new well project or, rehabilitating the old well, is eligible for funding from the American Recovery and Rescue Act.

“We’ll have to file a rate case to help pay for the well, but for how much and how it impacts customers won’t be known until all the funding sources are known,” Sobeck said.

The proposed watermain will run from the well house west, under Highway 58, and continue north along the west side of the highway to the existing distribution system on the village’s south side.

After receiving PSC and DNR approvals, construction is expected to begin in April and be completed by Feb. 28, 2023. That would meet the completion deadline in DNR’s consent order, which the village has been under after benzene was found in March 2020, in amounts that exceeded maximum concentration levels set by the Environment Protection Agency.

In response, the village installed a DNR-approved filtration system on its only source of public drinking water, which has worked successfully, Sobeck said.

The source of the benzene is yet unknown but will be investigated after Well 2 goes online and Well 1 is taken out of service and tested, he said.

The village doesn’t plan to abandon Well 1 if it can be rehabilitated.

“It would be nice to have two wells,” Sobeck said.

Benzene is a chemical compound found in petroleum and is considered highly toxic to humans.

Its taste was detectable in La Valle’s water at the onset of the contamination, Sobeck said.

“Benzene is what you smell on your hands after pumping gas,” he said.

Proctor & Gamble recently recalled more than 30 hair care products citing they contained the cancer-causing chemical benzene.

