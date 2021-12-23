La Valle seeks approval to construct new well

“We’ll have to file a rate case to help pay for the well, but for how much and how it impacts customers won’t be known until all the funding sources are known,” Sobeck said.

The proposed watermain will run from the well house west, under Highway 58, and continue north along the west side of the highway to the existing distribution system on the village’s south side.

After receiving PSC and DNR approvals, construction is expected to begin in April and be completed by Feb. 28, 2023. That would meet the completion deadline in DNR’s consent order, which the village has been under after benzene was found in March 2020, in amounts that exceeded maximum concentration levels set by the Environment Protection Agency.

In response, the village installed a DNR-approved filtration system on its only source of public drinking water, which has worked successfully, Sobeck said.

The source of the benzene is yet unknown but will be investigated after Well 2 goes online and Well 1 is taken out of service and tested, he said.

The village doesn’t plan to abandon Well 1 if it can be rehabilitated.

“It would be nice to have two wells,” Sobeck said.