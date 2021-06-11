Lake City Social opens at former Sprecher’s building in Wisconsin Dells

Lake City Social has another location in Lake Geneva, which opened in May. According to the Lake Geneva Regional News, Getgen and her business partner, Steve Schroeder, purchased the former Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub in May 2020. He said they decided to rebrand the business because the restaurant’s contract with the Sprecher’s brewery was set to expire at the end of this May.

At the Dells location, Sprecher’s Root Beer, Cream Soda and Orange Dream will be available on tap along with several other craft sodas from the Milwaukee based company will be available by the bottle, she said. Sprecher’s Black Bavarian Beer will also be on tap, along with other craft beers from Wisconsin breweries. Sprecher’s products will also be available at the Lake Geneva location, she said.

The Dells’ restaurant is currently open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. She said the location is not open for lunch currently due to staffing levels but hopes to open for lunchtime in July. She said about 10 to 15 employees have been added to the restaurants staff since the Dells location opened. However, about 20 additional staff members are needed before the restaurant can open for lunch.