Lake City Social opens at former Sprecher’s building in Wisconsin Dells

A new restaurant has opened in the former Sprecher’s Restaurant and Pub building in Wisconsin Dells.
Lake City Social opened at 644 Wisconsin Dells Parkway May 26. While the menu will feature many types of well-known food like burgers, pastas, salads and sandwiches, Co-Owner Susan Getgen said the establishment will also offer its own unique signature items.
“It’s all about being in two resort communities and when you are out on vacation you want to have some food that’s both comfort food, but something with a little flare,” Getgen said.
One of the most popular items is an appetizer, a deep fried deviled egg dish called “social devils.” The dish consists of deep fried egg whites topped with its own seasoned filling, blue cheese and bacon. Another popular dish is the street corn mac and cheese made with homemade white cheese sauce, smoked bratwurst, street corn and chili lime seasoning and chili lime ranch dressing.
The dishes are popular because it’s a mix between dishes customers are familiar with but also offers something different, Getgen said.
“They get to change it up a little bit,” she said. “They still get their comfort that’s new and different that’s pleasing their palate.”
Getgen said the menu also includes a variety of items including Ahi Tuna Poke and Social Salad, a chopped salad with tomato, bacon, red onions, bleu cheese, with a house dressing Parmesan poppy seed dressing.
When asked to describe Lake City Social, Getgen quoted a review left online by a customer who recently visited the establishment – “it’s like a love letter to lake living in Wisconsin.” The entire building was remodeled to fit a lake based theme with posters and framed pictures significant to the Wisconsin Dells area and its well-known attractions, like Dells Ducks, the Dells Boat Tours and the former Tommy Bartlett Ski Show. Other designs feature other popular lake based areas like Lake Delton, Mirror Lake and Devil’s Lake and spending time at lake based activities with pictures of boats and kayaking.
“We just want people to feel comfortable coming in here just like if they were on vacation and it doesn’t matter if they live just down the block or if they live 800 miles away,” Getgen said. “We want them to come in here and get the feel like they are at a lake resort and just kind of kicking back with family and friends and having good food and having a comfortable atmosphere to be here.”
Lake City Social has another location in Lake Geneva, which opened in May. According to the Lake Geneva Regional News, Getgen and her business partner, Steve Schroeder, purchased the former Sprecher’s Restaurant & Pub in May 2020. He said they decided to rebrand the business because the restaurant’s contract with the Sprecher’s brewery was set to expire at the end of this May.
At the Dells location, Sprecher’s Root Beer, Cream Soda and Orange Dream will be available on tap along with several other craft sodas from the Milwaukee based company will be available by the bottle, she said. Sprecher’s Black Bavarian Beer will also be on tap, along with other craft beers from Wisconsin breweries. Sprecher’s products will also be available at the Lake Geneva location, she said.
The Dells’ restaurant is currently open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily. She said the location is not open for lunch currently due to staffing levels but hopes to open for lunchtime in July. She said about 10 to 15 employees have been added to the restaurants staff since the Dells location opened. However, about 20 additional staff members are needed before the restaurant can open for lunch.
She said the Dells location is looking to hire servers, line cooks, hosts and people to buss tables. Anyone interested can apply online at Lake City Social’s website or stop in at the restaurant to fill out an application.
Getgen said Happy Hour at the Dells location is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. cocktails, beer and wine at half-price and $8 appetizers. Online orders can be placed through its website.
She’s expecting a “great summer” this year as more people start to make travel plans as vaccination efforts pick up, COVID-19 cases drop and restrictions are lifted.
“I think people are ready to be out and about they want to feel safe while they do that and I’m hoping that’s what lies ahead of us,” Getgen said.
Lake Geneva Regional News Reporter Dennis Hines contributed to this report.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.