Another year, another chance to turn up on the lake.
The 26th annual Beaver Dam Lake Days will take place Thursday through Saturday at Tahoe Park. The festival will include a variety of bands, fireworks, an obstacle course and a mechanical bull. There will be an admission charge each day, with children 5 and under free at all times.
On Thursday, admission will be $5. Thursday will be teen night, with no alcohol available, and a teen dance with DJ Jeff Hall.
Friday will feature Travis Knapp, a spray paint artist, and cardboard boat regatta building and racing. Admission will be $8. Classic rock band Alexis, Americana band Copper Box, groove band the Boogie Men and country band Madison County will all perform.
Saturday will include a fishing tournament, a water ski clinic, pontoon rides, a balloon artist, a magician and a petting zoo. Admission will be $8. Fireworks are scheduled to go off at 10:10 p.m. Country rock band Whiskey Flats, rock band Chances Thrown, blues group The Jimmys, tribute band Ultimate Legends and metal band Metal Men will all be performing.
Parking for those with disabilities will be located on Haskell Street near the park entrance. Registration information for the boat race and the fishing tournament is available beaverdamlakedays.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)