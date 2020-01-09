Lake Decorah ice fishing tournament coming to Mauston

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

All proceeds from the tournament go towards Lake Decorah restoration efforts. According to Wilke, in past years the money raised from the tournament has allowed for surveys of the outlets and inlets of the lake.

This year, the city and the Guardians of Lake Decorah have teamed up and are working together with the USDA and National Resource Conservation Society to apply for a cost-sharing grant through the DNR. If the grant is approved, funds from this year and the last two tournaments will be used for a lake study through SEH Engineering.

“Once the study is finished, the (engineering firm) will give us a written management plan, with a price point, of things we need to do for the lake,” Wilke said.

A member of the engineering firm will attend the tournament to help answer questions on the Lake Management Plan for Lake Decorah.

Wilke says the event is family friendly, with the National Guard on hand to assist children with fishing at no cost. Also available are a beer tent, food, and a bonfire.

As there is an abnormally large amount of open water on the lake this year, Wilke is stressing safety for participants.