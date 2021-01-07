Lake Decorah ice fishing tournament returns to Mauston

Anglers can get out on the ice this Saturday and attempt to catch some prize winning fish at the Fourth Annual Lake Decorah Restoration Ice Fishing Tournament.

Held each year in January, this year’s event is scheduled for 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 9 at Lake Decorah. Registration opens at 6 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. at the city boat launch in Riverside Park. Entry costs $20, and pre-registration is open at Mauston City Hall daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Those fishing this year can expect better ice than last year’s event, said event organizer and Mauston Superintendent of Parks, Forestry, and Cemetery Jordan Wilke.

“We are fortunate,” said Wilke. “The ice is a lot better than last year, a lot of the bay by the old dump and off of (Highway) 12/16 measures anywhere from 4-7 inches, which is good, but it’s still not recommended to take any vehicles or UTVs out there yet. The channel is moving water, so you always have to be aware of that. It appears to be closed over, but I do not recommend crossing it.”