The Lake Delton Village Board approved a new statute regulating traffic in the village, ironing out the issues with regulating electric scooter usage discussed at the previous meeting.
The ordinance, which relates to chapter 42 in the Lake Delton municipal code, officially states citizens are permitted to use the vehicles on village roadways. Scooters will fall under normal rules of the road, such as posted speed limits.
However, according to village attorney Ray Cross, the new ordinance also includes a clause prohibiting the commercial use of these scooters. Board trustees had raised concerns at the previous meeting that commercial scooters could be a nuisance in the community.
“We’re going to wait and see what happens with them,” Cross said. “The statute said they can be used on the roads.”
In other business, the board heard an update from village engineer John Langhans about construction across the village. One area of concern, raised by trustee Thomas Diehl, cited the recent construction on Hines Terrace.
After construction in the area, crews have converted the terrace to one-way traffic on the hill. Diehl asked if Langhans or his crew intended to install a barrier to deter motorists from speeding the wrong way down the hill. Langhans said that his crew planned on only installing signage.
You have free articles remaining.
“It’s just going to be signage,” Langhans said. “We actually knocked the road down, the road is choked down beyond that point… We will have both signage and pavement markings, ‘do not enter’ signs.”
In other business, the village board:
Held a hearing for the Wilderness Resort to install a sign at 511 E Adams Street, despite it not being in compliance with the municipal code.
Voted to retain the services of Letendre Group LLC as on-call legal consultants for the village.
Discussed the progress of the work order for the land parcel survey and the sanitary sewer redesign survey between N. Birney Street and Wisconsin Dells Parkway.
Authorized the Class C activity license and outdoor musical performance permits for Automotion 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)