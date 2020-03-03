Lake Delton blood drive looks to grow Dells-area donor base

On March 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Versiti Blood Center will run a blood drive in the conference center of the Hilton Garden Inn, welcoming both appointments and walk-ins. According to Versiti, a person needs a blood donation every two seconds, but only six percent of people worldwide ever complete a donation.

This is not the first time Versiti has directed a blood drive in the Dells, but it is the first time they’ve ventured outside of the Kalahari grounds. According to organizer Becky Brown, Versiti does not necessarily know what to expect in terms of turnout for the drive.

“This is the first time that we have done a drive at the Hilton,” Brown said. “We have a goal at around 20 units, but it is open to the public. We will have staff there that is able to accommodate walk-ins.”

Versiti works with the Wisconsin Safety Council, and their conventions were the company’s primary entry point in the Dells, but Brown said that Versiti is looking to expand their net. As Versiti services 68 hospitals across the state of Wisconsin, they want to run successful drives in as many markets as possible.

