Lake Delton blood drive looks to grow Dells-area donor base

On March 23, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Versiti Blood Center will run a blood drive in the conference center of the Hilton Garden Inn, welcoming both appointments and walk-ins. According to Versiti, a person needs a blood donation every two seconds, but only six percent of people worldwide ever complete a donation.
This is not the first time Versiti has directed a blood drive in the Dells, but it is the first time they’ve ventured outside of the Kalahari grounds. According to organizer Becky Brown, Versiti does not necessarily know what to expect in terms of turnout for the drive.
“This is the first time that we have done a drive at the Hilton,” Brown said. “We have a goal at around 20 units, but it is open to the public. We will have staff there that is able to accommodate walk-ins.”
Versiti works with the Wisconsin Safety Council, and their conventions were the company’s primary entry point in the Dells, but Brown said that Versiti is looking to expand their net. As Versiti services 68 hospitals across the state of Wisconsin, they want to run successful drives in as many markets as possible.
Brown gives presentations to school classes across the state, and the analogy she uses is that blood is like milk: eventually, it goes bad. Hospitals can’t keep donated blood indefinitely, so companies like Versiti ensure that the supply of donors stays steady.
“Unfortunately, with cold and flu and a million other things going on, our donor population has steadily been decreasing,” Brown said. “So we’re really trying to get into new markets, to get new donors because the donor base is aging out.”
Since less than 40 percent of people are capable of safely donating blood, Brown looks to maximize as many donors as she can. Therefore, running drives in as many markets as possible is vital to ensure that blood continues to flow to those in the most desperate need.
In light of the recent spread of the coronavirus, Versiti advises that all patients who have traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea to steer clear of blood drives until they have not displayed symptoms for four weeks. However, Brown did highlight that participants will not face any threat of contracting the virus through participation in a blood drive.
While walk-ins on the day of the drive are welcome, Brown encouraged participants to sign up beforehand at bit.ly/HGIDells, to fill out all relevant information beforehand.