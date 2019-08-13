Conversation was tense at the August 12 meeting of the Lake Delton Village Board, as trustees debated with one citizen over the state of his home, which the board claimed was not in compliance with village ordinances.
Mike Coons, a longtime Lake Delton resident, was present at the meeting to discuss the state of his home, and he did not take kindly to trustees saying his property did not meet community standards.
“What I want to know is what you want me to do?” Coons said to the board. “If you’ve got a problem, you can come up and talk to me. I’ve lived in this village for 25 years at that address, and I have not ever had a problem, a note, a letter, anybody talk to me about doing anything until this year.”
The issue the board takes with Coons’ property comes in two forms: the large number of motor vehicles between his home and the road, and the fact that his driveway is unpaved. According to trustee Cary Brandt, this matter has been on the board’s agenda for at least a year at this point.
Progress on the discussion was slow. The board asked if Coons had any plans to get rid of the multiple boats scattered throughout the front of his property, Coons shot back that he had no intention of doing so.
“The boats are 300 feet off the road,” Coons said. “When I built there, there were two other houses and a shop. I didn’t build there to be part of a golf course. If you guys don’t like the way my house looks, you can buy it. Simple.”
Brandt presented aerial photos of the property, which shows several vehicles strewn across the driveway and front yard of Coons’ home. Fire chief Darren Jorgenson spoke up, saying this constituted a significant safety hazard in the event of a fire, and that business proposals had been shut down in the past for similar hazards.
Trustee Thomas Diehl cut to the core of the issue, stating bluntly to Coons that his property is not in compliance with village ordinances, referencing the aerial photos displayed of Coons’ lot. However, Coons would not fall in line with the board’s reasoning.
“First of all, who can see anything from the sky?” Coons asked. “What can you see from the road?”
However, Brandt and Diehl insisted that was not germane, and that the property is non-compliant regardless of the view.
“The purpose of the meeting is to enforce the ordinance,” Brandt said. “If we have an ordinance, we have to enforce it. It comes back to you.”
Ultimately, Coons left the meeting before a solution could be reached, although the board indicated that if his non-compliance continues, citations will be soon to follow.
Beyond the discussion with Coons, the board:
Issued four new liquor licenses, including one for the Lake Delton Fire Department Block Party on Sept. 7.
Allowed Wal-Mart to expand their existing liquor license to include its new online pickup area in the parking lot.
Agreed to the refacing of two signs, one at Wintergreen Resorts and one at Denny’s, as well as the construction of a new sign at Mile Bluff Medical Center.
Heard two new ordinances, one on aircraft on Lake Delton and one on taxicabs.
Gave an outdoor performance permit to Sunset Bay Resort for a family reunion on Sept. 6-7.
