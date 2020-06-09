Lake Delton chief denounces Minneapolis police actions, points to death of George Floyd as 'isolated incident'

Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman rebuffed claims of systemic prejudice among American police in the wake of George Floyd’s death by a Minneapolis police officer, saying that police have a duty to protect citizens irrespective of race.
Hardman, who has served on the Lake Delton force for the last seven years, strongly denounced Derek Chauvin, the former officer who is facing a second-degree murder charge in the death of Floyd. He said Chauvin’s actions, as well as those of the three other officers at the scene, was unacceptable.
However, he did not say that these actions are an issue that spreads beyond Floyd’s death. He said that the actions of Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao point to no more than officers who will now face the justice system.
“That is a behavior I’ve never accepted or will accept,” Hardman said. “It’s an isolated incident… We had a total of 11,507 contacts with citizens in 2019 (in Lake Delton.) Officers utilized force beyond escort hold or handcuffing less than a half percent of the time.”
According to Hardman, those statistics extrapolate out to nationwide numbers for police use of force. According to a 2018 report from the United States Commission on Civil Rights, Hardman’s assertion is mostly correct, as its research found that less than 2% of officer interactions with civilians involve police force.
However, according to Dane County NAACP President Gregory Jones, that statistic does not discredit the notion of systemic prejudice. To him, the low rate of police violence indicates a largely white community that does not have to face prejudice.
“What this tells me is that Lake Delton has a fewer number of people of color, and therefore there’s less of an opportunity for increased interactions leading to either systemic racism or the perception of systemic racism,” Jones said.
While Jones is not a resident of Lake Delton, census data supports his explanation. According to a 2018 census survey, more than 87% of Lake Delton’s population is white.
The USCCR report also draws a different conclusion from Hardman. According to commission chair Catherine A. Lhamon, the available data on forceful police interactions with Americans reveals a higher use of force against citizens who cannot be categorized as white, heterosexual and mentally healthy.
“The best available evidence reflects high rates of uses of force nationally, with increased likelihood of police use of force against people of color, people with disabilities, LGBT people, people with mental health concerns, people with low incomes, and those at the intersection of these communities,” Lhamon said in the introduction to the commission’s report.
Lhamon pointed to a lack of proper training, full-fledged data, transparency and accountability as chief culprits behind these results. Despite the minimal data, that which does exist, points to much higher rates of both arrests and police violence in minority communities.
According to a 2014 report from University of California-Berkeley professor Jack Glaser, a black American is three times more likely to experience police violence than a white American, despite there being no notable difference in violent crime rates between the two communities.
Local Wisconsin data points to a similar conclusion as Lhamon and Jones. According to UW-Madison professor emeritus Pamela Oliver, an expert in racial dynamics in the criminal justice system, black Wisconsinites are much more likely to be sent to prison than their white counterparts, and often for lesser offenses.
“Whites are primarily sentenced to prison for violent offenses and white prison admissions for violent offenses grew in the 1990s, while drug sentences actually declined somewhat,” Oliver said on her website, The Wisconsin Racial Disparities Project. “By the late 1990s, most black new prison sentences were for drug offenses. Black sentences for drug offenses rose in the 1990s while sentences for serious crimes declined.”
Floyd’s death is only the most recent example of a black man dying in police custody that has sparked protests, and the nationwide scope has drawn comparisons to the riots that swept the country after Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 assassination. In a blog post titled Resisting Repression: Black Lives Movement in Context, Oliver said that there is a fundamental connection between these two events, and that black activists’ actions don’t go away when the majority narrative stops focusing on them.
“The idea that nothing happened about the Black movement between the end of the Civil Rights Era and Black Lives Matter is a product of an educational and media environment that tends to center on what the White majority is doing and only notices Black organizations when they cause a lot of disruption, quickly forgetting them once the disruption goes away,” Oliver said in her post.
For his part, Hardman said he supports any American’s right to protest, citing that he swore a Constitutional oath that he considers a core tenet of his job. But he said he will not condone actions taken beyond peaceful protest.
“I have sworn a Constitutional oath, I’m a big believer in the Constitution,” Hardman said. “People should be allowed to protest… you should be able to peacefully protest and express your concerns. But the looting, and other criminal acts, is inexcusable and does nothing for the cause. And I will not tolerate it.”
Jones did not define the protests as riots. While he did say that he would not defend the looting of private businesses, he said that the nationwide movement had not reached a point where it can be classified as dangerous or criminal.
“People saw with their own eyes what the police did in Minneapolis, you can’t change that fact,” Jones said. “What that says to me is that so many people saw the same thing, and they were affected in the same way. That led them to protest... some of the protests had what I call non-productive action, which means looting and stealing. That does not make it a riot.”
He clarified that a riot entails widespread property destruction and harm to people, which has not been a feature of all protests.
Hardman also spoke in favor of using tear gas against protesters perceived as violent or dangerous, saying that it is appropriate if responding officers feel the situation calls for it.
“When you become a rioter, and you’re committing crimes, if that’s an effective manner to break up the crowds and keep them from burning other people’s private business, yes,” Hardman said.
Jones decried the use of tear gas. He said that he interprets the tear gas and rubber bullets employed by some police forces during the protests as a method of crowd control, and that less violent methods are available.
“I would rather have a situation where those individuals... they would be patient, and they would wait out as much as they could,” Jones said. “I do think that they have the opportunity to use bullhorns to state their demands or requests as loud as they could... I would much rather see them take a longer, more patient approach to manage the crowd.”
