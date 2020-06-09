Lake Delton chief denounces Minneapolis police actions, points to death of George Floyd as 'isolated incident'

“The idea that nothing happened about the Black movement between the end of the Civil Rights Era and Black Lives Matter is a product of an educational and media environment that tends to center on what the White majority is doing and only notices Black organizations when they cause a lot of disruption, quickly forgetting them once the disruption goes away,” Oliver said in her post.

For his part, Hardman said he supports any American’s right to protest, citing that he swore a Constitutional oath that he considers a core tenet of his job. But he said he will not condone actions taken beyond peaceful protest.

“I have sworn a Constitutional oath, I’m a big believer in the Constitution,” Hardman said. “People should be allowed to protest… you should be able to peacefully protest and express your concerns. But the looting, and other criminal acts, is inexcusable and does nothing for the cause. And I will not tolerate it.”

Jones did not define the protests as riots. While he did say that he would not defend the looting of private businesses, he said that the nationwide movement had not reached a point where it can be classified as dangerous or criminal.