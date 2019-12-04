The Lake Delton village board discussed the series of construction projects the village is looking to finish work on before winter sets in fully, keeping to the schedule.
According to village engineer John Langhans, crews working on the Alcan Drive and Hines Terrace projects are preparing to take a break for the winter, with work set to resume once the snow melts. However, other reconstruction projects are surging ahead.
The two reconstructions that are backed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Lost Canyon dredging and the filling in of the Birney Street ravine, are expected to be finished before the new year. The ravine project has been a long time coming, first receiving approval from the Wisconsin DNR in 2016.
“The FEMA projects… are done, or at least we have final applications on those,” Langhans said. “We’ll be submitting those for reimbursement.”
The village board authorized the ravine project back in Nov. 2017, when the trustees voted to approve a plan that would bring 60,000 cubic yards of dirt from construction at the Kalahari to fill it.
In other business, the board discussed a conditional use permit submitted by Dave Arnold and Marcia Hanion at 831 E. Hiawatha Drive in the Waterfront Commercial District for short term-rentals. The proposal was recommended by the village Plan Commission, however the board trustees had a hangup with the area’s parking capacity.
Trustee Tom Diehl brought up the issue, and said that it’s something he’s noticed at properties across the village. According to him, it’s something that requires a more broad solution.
“Look at that parcel, they don’t have much parking,” Diehl said. “I think we should address this whole issue of parking on rentals… I guarantee you there’s half a dozen cars parked out in the road. They’re stacked on top of each other. I think we should address this whole thing and double the parking requirement for the occupants.”
Village clerk/treasurer Kay Mackesey agreed, but took a broader stance. She proposed an increase in parking requirements across the village, not just rental properties. She commented that driving around the village, one could see cars parked up on the grass.
The board ultimately approved the permit, but intend to revisit the issue of parking requirements in the future.
In other business, the village board:
Approved a conditional use permit for a 60-unit senior living facility.
Adopted ordinances modifying the comprehensive building code and accessory building regulations.
Issued an operator’s license to Summer Nicole Nowicki.
