The Lake Delton village board discussed the ins and outs of an ordinance that could bring more electric scooters to the Dells-Delton area, and how that could affect traffic in congested spaces.
According to village attorney Ray Cross, the electric scooters that have surged to popularity in several major cities across the country and across the world could be on their way to Lake Delton. The issue at hand, from Cross’ perspective, is that these scooters don’t merge well with car or foot traffic.
“It’s a Razor (scooter) with a battery,” Cross said. “And everywhere they’ve gone, they’ve caused chaos.”
Cross said that the inspiration for the new Lake Delton ordinance came from how Milwaukee structured theirs. He said that the Milwaukee city council implemented a law that restricts these electric scooters to certain areas of the city in order to avoid interfering with traffic.
Other board members expressed concern about the scooters interfering with foot traffic just as much as cars. Village clerk/treasurer Kay Mackesey voiced her concern that the ordinance does not ban these scooters from sidewalks in the village.
“We don’t want them on the sidewalks, we don’t want them on the highways, we also don’t want them in the bike lanes,” Cross said in response.
Mackesey said that she doesn’t support banning the scooters outright, but she opposes any commercial business that would interfere with pedestrian foot traffic.
In other business, the village board:
Approved plans for a new home at 1236 E. Hiawatha Dr.
Took action to replace the dehumidifier at the nearby ice arena.
Introduced ordinances addressing the comprehensive building code, accessory buildings and the new high-end attraction incentive program.
