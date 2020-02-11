Lake Delton Elementary receives national recognition for closing school achievement gap

Lake Delton Elementary School received a nomination for a national education award on Feb. 6, joining Neenah Creek Elementary as the only Dells schools to receive nominations since 2000.

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction nominated Lake Delton alongside seven other Wisconsin schools for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which awards high-performing schools all over the country. According to district administrator Terry Slack, it recognizes high school performance in several different fields.

“It could be peer academic, it could be closing the (achievement) gap,” Slack said. “For us, because we have a high poverty rate, I think we are qualifying for the closing the gap award. And it’s just a way to recognize the students’ efforts, the staff’s efforts… and the community’s effort for their continuing support.”

Slack said this is the second time a Dells school has received a nomination for this award, as only eight schools in the state receive a nomination every year. Neenah Creek won national recognition 16 years ago in the same category Lake Delton is up for this year.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}