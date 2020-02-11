Lake Delton Elementary receives national recognition for closing school achievement gap

Lake Delton Elementary School received a nomination for a national education award on Feb. 6, joining Neenah Creek Elementary as the only Dells schools to receive nominations since 2000.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction nominated Lake Delton alongside seven other Wisconsin schools for the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, which awards high-performing schools all over the country. According to district administrator Terry Slack, it recognizes high school performance in several different fields.
“It could be peer academic, it could be closing the (achievement) gap,” Slack said. “For us, because we have a high poverty rate, I think we are qualifying for the closing the gap award. And it’s just a way to recognize the students’ efforts, the staff’s efforts… and the community’s effort for their continuing support.”
Slack said this is the second time a Dells school has received a nomination for this award, as only eight schools in the state receive a nomination every year. Neenah Creek won national recognition 16 years ago in the same category Lake Delton is up for this year.
The Department of Public Instruction, the same institution that compiles Wisconsin school district report cards, nominates the eight schools for this award in each state. Slack noted that late last year, the DPI gave Lake Delton a five-star rating on its report card for the fifth consecutive year.
According to a press release from the DPI, the Blue Ribbon program first launched in 1982, and has recognized more than 9,000 schools in the ensuing 38 years. The department selects schools for achievement gap recognition out of those that scored in the top 15 percent on closing the gap in report cards.
According to Slack, the district’s primary strategy in moving schools to that threshold is to focus on math and reading skills in younger students. The district is looking to do just that, as district literacy coach Sara Ketterer laid down forward-thinking goals for students at the Feb. 10 Dells school board meeting.
“It’s part of our strategic plan… just having focus on developing skills in elementary literacy and mathematics,” Slack said. “We’ve moved the district forward in some other areas, still there’s more to do. But we’re trending in the right direction in many areas.”
National award winners will be announced in September of this year.