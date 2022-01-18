Lake Delton firefighter gets plaque after accident helped pass law

LAKE DELTON - A Sauk County Sheriff's Office sergeant and on-call firefighter for Delton Fire Department earned recognition after a serious accident four years ago helped to get a traffic law passed Dec. 6.
Wisconsin Act 115 creates defines an “emergency or roadside response area” as a portion of a road within 500 feet of an authorized emergency vehicle, which must give a visible signal, or a tow truck that has flashing red lights. It prohibits use of handheld devices in such areas and increase penalties for violations.
Joe Sabol was struck by a distracted driver on the morning of Feb. 3, 2018, at the Interstate 94 westbound exit at U.S. Highway 12 in Lake Delton. This incident, combined with a fatal incident in 2015, have been examples of a need to increase penalties for distracted driving, particularly when emergency vehicles are present.
"I was very lucky," said Sabol. "I just know that one minute, I was standing and the next minute, I wasn't. I don't dwell on it a whole lot. Just try to get that word out there for slowing down, moving over, being conscious that we're out there."
Wisconsin State Assemblywoman Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton) and State Senator Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) were the two legislators behind Wisconsin Act 115 and stopped by the Lake Delton Police Department Monday to present a plaque of the law, which addresses distracted and careless driving in roadside emergency areas, to Sabol. The law is nicknamed "Joe's Law" in honor of him.
Along with the nickname, the actual name of the law and date of passage are symbolic for Sabol, as he said 115 was his number as a Village of Lake Delton police officer and that Dec. 6 is the anniversary of his start date with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.
"For myself, who was on scene, and many others in our department that day, when we heard Joe's voice over the radio that he's been hit, and he needs help, it's something we're not ever going to forget," said Delton Fire Department Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson. "This bill helps, especially with the public education because we want to be proactive and not write tickets and put people in jail after the fact. Make people aware of the problem and here's a simple solution."
Lawrence Millard, a volunteer firefighter from town of Moundville, died in a similar incident on Interstate 39 in 2015. Ballweg said someone dropped their phone while videoing an accident scene and struck him while retrieving the phone.
"I can't think of one person who wasn't on board with this law, just based on what it stands for," said Sabol.
The law doubles the fines for certain traffic violations. According to the law, if the violation results in bodily harm, the vehicle operator could face higher penalties.
"It is in response to the hazards that our firefighters, our law enforcement, our EMS and tow truck drivers come into play when they're at an accident scene," said Ballweg. "What the law does is provide an emergency zone. If you see those flashing red lights within 500 feet of the front or the back, (the law) encourages folks to slow down, can't use any handheld devices."
Loudenbeck has been a volunteer firefighter and her husband is currently a firefighter.
"Rep. Loudenbeck led on this particular bill last year when it didn't get done," said Ballweg. "By moving over to the Senate, we got to be partners on the two houses."
"Once we put the bill out, there were a lot of people that wanted to be involved," said Loudenbeck. "These incidents happen far too often."