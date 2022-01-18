Lake Delton firefighter gets plaque after accident helped pass law

Along with the nickname, the actual name of the law and date of passage are symbolic for Sabol, as he said 115 was his number as a Village of Lake Delton police officer and that Dec. 6 is the anniversary of his start date with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office.

"For myself, who was on scene, and many others in our department that day, when we heard Joe's voice over the radio that he's been hit, and he needs help, it's something we're not ever going to forget," said Delton Fire Department Fire Chief Darren Jorgenson. "This bill helps, especially with the public education because we want to be proactive and not write tickets and put people in jail after the fact. Make people aware of the problem and here's a simple solution."

Lawrence Millard, a volunteer firefighter from town of Moundville, died in a similar incident on Interstate 39 in 2015. Ballweg said someone dropped their phone while videoing an accident scene and struck him while retrieving the phone.

"I can't think of one person who wasn't on board with this law, just based on what it stands for," said Sabol.

The law doubles the fines for certain traffic violations. According to the law, if the violation results in bodily harm, the vehicle operator could face higher penalties.