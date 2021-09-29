Lake Delton looks into possible Grateful Shed ordinance violation

Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.

Trustees went into closed session at about 2:07 p.m. When the board reconvened into open session trustees approved to authorize Cross to meet with Jason Field, owner of Grateful Shed, to formulate a resolution to the events that happened Sept. 11-12 on the restaurant property and come up with a signed agreement by the next meeting. The village’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 11.

Grateful Shed was denied a Class C activity license for a burnout pit at its June 14 meeting to host an event that would have involved food trucks, music and a burnout pit, according to a copy of the permit. Trustees asked Field to come back to the village board at another meeting with a detailed plan for the occasion and show all activities planned for the event. The applicant was not listed on future agendas leading up to the September event.

Cross said in a Sept. 28 follow up interview whether or not Grateful Shed violated the village’s ordinance is under investigation. He said the issue was a crowd of people was at the property that weekend and created parking lot issues.