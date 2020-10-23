Lake Delton looks to restart construction of police station in 2021

The new building will be located next to the fire and ems station. The location will also create a more visible spot to the general public, he said.

The current police station, which is located in the Kay C. Mackesey administration building, has been in the same location for about 20 years. There aren’t enough lockers and space for the 21 sworn officers and one full-time community service officer to work in the department, Hardman said. The current building also lacks the facilities needed for properly storing evidence, working with biohazard material and narcotics.

“In this new building we are going to have the ability to process evidence more safely and more efficiently,” he said, adding the new lab will be equipped with a full fume hood and blood drawing cabinet to safely discharge biohazards on evidence.

The building will also contain a meeting room for training officers and community meetings, an administrative wing for administrative staff, an adult interview room and one room for interviewing minors and sexual assault victims, Hardman said. Detectives will have their own administrative spaces to work out of, he said. Exactly 52 lockers will be in the new station for police officers to use, room for potential growth in the future.