Lake Delton looks to restart construction of police station in 2021

LAKE DELTON — Construction on Lake Delton’s new police station has been put on hold until spring 2021 due to COVID-19.
Police Chief Daniel Hardman said Sept. 16 the site was cleared and footings were installed in March before COVID-19 hit, putting everything on hold because of the uncertainty with the financial impact of the virus. The plan is to pick up construction next spring and it will take about a year to complete, Hardman said.
“Hopefully, the end of winter (2021) or first of spring 2022,” Hardman said of the anticipated end of construction.
While the construction of the estimated $12 million building has been put on hold, the village and construction crews have been preparing to get aspects in order and get back on schedule. At its Oct. 12 meeting, the village board spoke in support of Holtz Builders preparing to order items with long leave times to start winterizing the site and restart construction so its on track. In August, the Lake Delton Village Board approved $238,000 to begin installation of utilities in the new station.
The 28,000 square foot police station will consist of a 13,885 square foot main police building and the garage will be about 14,169, Hardman said. The secondary support building will consist of parking for 22 squad cars and patrol boat, a mini forensics lab and evidence storage. The building will last about 30 years, Hardman said.
The new building will be located next to the fire and ems station. The location will also create a more visible spot to the general public, he said.
The current police station, which is located in the Kay C. Mackesey administration building, has been in the same location for about 20 years. There aren’t enough lockers and space for the 21 sworn officers and one full-time community service officer to work in the department, Hardman said. The current building also lacks the facilities needed for properly storing evidence, working with biohazard material and narcotics.
Support Local Journalism
“In this new building we are going to have the ability to process evidence more safely and more efficiently,” he said, adding the new lab will be equipped with a full fume hood and blood drawing cabinet to safely discharge biohazards on evidence.
The building will also contain a meeting room for training officers and community meetings, an administrative wing for administrative staff, an adult interview room and one room for interviewing minors and sexual assault victims, Hardman said. Detectives will have their own administrative spaces to work out of, he said. Exactly 52 lockers will be in the new station for police officers to use, room for potential growth in the future.
The building also looks to the future and any growth the area might experience, even an influx of tourists.
“As the village grows and continues to grow, the building is designed to absorb that growth,” Hardman said.
Hardman said the new police station will make sure the department operates more effectively and safely in the future.
“We’ll have more modern equipment, places for interviewing people more safely, places for dealing with juvenile suspects and adult suspects in a safer manner than we do here now,” he said.
Village Board President John Webb said the village hasn’t made any plans for the space once the police department moves out of the current building but it would probably expand into more space for the municipal side, like creating more offices for administration or a meeting room.
“As the village expands you are going to need more administration space for clerks,” he said.
Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.