The Lake Delton village board heard an update on ongoing FEMA flooding recovery projects at its August 26 meeting, which are still progressing after last summer’s flooding.
John Langhans, team leader at MSA Professional Services, provided the update to the board. According to Langhans, the village has met all necessary funding obligations set down by FEMA, and is moving forward through the process.
“In regards to the FEMA project, we’ve seen all the funding come through, we’ve got some paperwork that got pushed back,” Langhans said at the meeting. “FEMA has now passed it on to Wisconsin Emergency Management, we’ve got some paperwork we’re hoping to get done this week. We’ll be working with emergency management moving forward.”
After the meeting, Langhans clarified that these FEMA projects are three separate claims filed after last summer’s strong storms across Sauk County. He said that as of now, two debris removal projects are finished, while a third is waiting in the wings.
“These are a handful of projects back from 2018 with the rain event we had,” Langhans said. “Those are a couple debris removal projects, and the Burney St. retaining wall was damaged during that storm event.”
Langhans said the retaining wall repair project is still pending.
In other business in the brief meeting, the village board:
Issued a permit to Great Wolf Lodge to put up a temporary tent over the weekend of September 12.
Granted a taxi operator’s license to Dells Transport LLC, the company’s fourth.
