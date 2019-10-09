Lake Delton police arrested a suspect in the robbery of Jose’s Authentic Mexican Restaurant in Lake Delton, recovering the stolen property.
Frederick Burger, 48, of Baraboo, was arrested Wednesday. According to Lake Delton police chief Daniel Hardman, officers found Burger at the south end of a canyon near the restaurant only hours after the burglary was reported.
“Another witness had seen the subject outside of the canyon just south of the business,” Hardman said. “Officers arrived on the scene, set up a perimeter, requested a K9, but the suspect popped out of the south end of the canyon and was detained by one of our officers.”
You have free articles remaining.
Hardman said one of the responding officers was familiar with Burger from past cases. He has a brief record listed in the Wisconsin Circuit Court database, with charges of driving with a suspended license and a dog at large.
Burger is currently being held in Sauk County Jail on a burglary charge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)